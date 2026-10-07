Embassy REIT board approves acquisition of 8,048 sq ft retail space at FIFC, Mumbai

Embassy Office Parks REIT, the country’s first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, on Oct 7 announced that its Board has approved the acquisition of 8,048 square feet of leasable retail area at First International Financial Centre, Mumbai, further consolidating its ownership at one of its flagship assets. The acquired space is 100% leased to leading F&B brands, the company said.

Embassy Office Parks REIT, the country’s first listed REIT, on Oct 7 announced that its Board has approved the acquisition of 8,048 square feet of leasable retail area at First International Financial Centre, Mumbai.

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“This acquisition is a strategic addition to FIFC and further consolidates our ownership at one of our flagship assets in Mumbai. The space is fully leased to established F&B brands, ensuring continuity in the asset’s retail offering while supporting the overall occupier experience. We will continue to pursue selective, value-accretive opportunities that strengthen the quality of our assets, deepen our presence in strategic locations and create sustainable long-term value for our unitholders,” said Amit Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT.

FIFC is one of Embassy REIT’s key Mumbai assets, located in Bandra Kurla Complex, one of India’s leading commercial business districts. A landmark Grade A office destination, FIFC brings together premium workspaces, strong connectivity, a high-quality occupier base and a well-developed amenity ecosystem.

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{{^usCountry}} Embassy REIT owns and operates a portfolio of over 52 million square feet of world-class office spaces across India’s key gateway markets, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai. The portfolio comprises 14 premium office ecosystems, including large, integrated office parks and city-centre office assets, and is home to 285 leading global and domestic corporations. In addition to office assets, the portfolio includes strategic amenities such as five operational business hotels, two hotels under development, and a 100 MW solar park that supplies renewable energy to tenants. Six listed REITs distribute ₹ 3,136 crore in Q1 FY27 to nearly 5 lakh unitholders {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Embassy REIT owns and operates a portfolio of over 52 million square feet of world-class office spaces across India’s key gateway markets, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai. The portfolio comprises 14 premium office ecosystems, including large, integrated office parks and city-centre office assets, and is home to 285 leading global and domestic corporations. In addition to office assets, the portfolio includes strategic amenities such as five operational business hotels, two hotels under development, and a 100 MW solar park that supplies renewable energy to tenants. Six listed REITs distribute ₹ 3,136 crore in Q1 FY27 to nearly 5 lakh unitholders {{/usCountry}}

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India’s six publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have collectively distributed ₹3,136 crore to almost ₹5 lakh unitholders during the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY27), data shared by the Indian REITs Association showed.

Also Read: Capital inflows into real estate surge to $5.1 bn; REITs, developers lead; Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR account for 65% share

The six listed REITs are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office.As of Q1 FY27, the total gross Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian REIT sector stood at over ₹3.17 lakh crore. The combined market capitalisation of the sector stood at over ₹2.17 lakh crore as of August 11, 2026.Together, the six REITs manage more than 214 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space across India. Since their inception, they have cumulatively distributed over ₹34,800 crore to the unitholders, highlighting the growing role of REITs in India’s capital markets.

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Also Read: India’s REITs account for just 19% of listed real estate vs 57% globally, underscoring significant potential: Report