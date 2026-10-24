GB Realty plans 2,500 crore Jacob & Co-branded luxury housing project in Mohali

Punjab-based real estate developer GB Realty has announced an investment of approximately ₹2,400-2,500 crore to develop Jacob & Co.-branded residences on Airport Road in Mohali, marking its entry into the luxury branded housing segment.

Punjab-based GB Realty plans to invest nearly ₹2,500 crore in developing Jacob & Co.-branded residences on Airport Road in Mohali. Jacob Arabo, founder of Jacob & Co (left), and Gurinder Bhatti, founder and managing director of GB Realty.

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The project, which the developer describes as Punjab’s first branded residences development, will include a land investment of more than ₹1,000 crore, with the remaining amount earmarked for construction, development and other project costs.

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The collaboration with Jacob & Co., the global luxury watchmaking and high jewellery brand, comes as developers increasingly use international design and lifestyle brands to differentiate residential projects and target affluent homebuyers.

Gurinder Bhatti, founder and managing director of GB Realty, said, “Punjab has always embraced a larger-than-life vision of living, and our ambition is to translate that spirit into residences with a distinctive identity. Our collaboration with Jacob & Co. brings an international design perspective to the project, supported by GB Realty’s development vision. Our planned investment of approximately ₹2,400–2,500 crore, including over ₹1,000 crore for land, reflects our confidence in Tricity’s potential and our commitment to creating a new benchmark for luxury living in North India.”

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{{^usCountry}} The development forms part of the company's expansion plans across North India. GB Realty plans to invest more than ₹5,000 crore over the next three years and aims to scale its cumulative investment to approximately ₹10,000 crore over five years. Around ₹3,500 crore of the planned investment is earmarked for luxury and ultra-luxury residential developments. Mohali's luxury housing market expands {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development forms part of the company's expansion plans across North India. GB Realty plans to invest more than ₹5,000 crore over the next three years and aims to scale its cumulative investment to approximately ₹10,000 crore over five years. Around ₹3,500 crore of the planned investment is earmarked for luxury and ultra-luxury residential developments. Mohali's luxury housing market expands {{/usCountry}}

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The project comes as Mohali and the wider Chandigarh-Tricity region see developers targeting the premium housing segment, particularly along Airport Road and other developing residential corridors.

While Chandigarh has an established premium housing market, its planned urban footprint and availability of land differ from those of Mohali and Panchkula. Mohali has emerged as an expansion destination for residential development, with Airport Road connecting the city's growth corridors to the airport and adjoining areas.

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The Jacob & Co. partnership introduces a global luxury brand into this market, moving beyond conventional premium housing positioning towards branded residences, where a brand's design identity and association form part of the residential offering.

However, the developer has not disclosed the project's unit count, apartment configurations, launch timeline, pricing or the precise scope of Jacob & Co.'s involvement in design and resident services.

Gurugram and Noida already have branded residences

The Mohali announcement comes as branded residences gain a stronger foothold in the National Capital Region, particularly in Gurugram and Noida.

Gurugram has emerged as one of the country's prominent markets for luxury branded homes, with projects associated with international hospitality, fashion and lifestyle brands across Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road and Dwarka Expressway.

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Developments include Trump-branded residences, Tonino Lamborghini Residences, Westin Residences and ELIE SAAB-branded homes. The city has also seen developers expand into ultra-luxury housing through partnerships with global brands.

Noida, meanwhile, is emerging as another destination for branded housing, with projects along the Noida Expressway and other developing corridors. M3M's Jacob & Co.-branded residences in Noida have brought the same luxury watch and jewellery brand into the NCR residential market.

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The contrast is significant for Mohali. While Gurugram and Noida have a growing pipeline of branded developments and established luxury housing corridors, the GB Realty project seeks to introduce the format to the Tricity market.

Also Read: Why Delhi-NCR’s rich are checking into 5-star branded residences

The announcement also reflects a broader shift in luxury housing, where developers are increasingly seeking brand partnerships to create a distinct identity rather than relying only on location, apartment sizes and amenities.

Developer targets ₹ 10,000 crore investment

GB Realty said the Mohali development would be part of its broader expansion into luxury and ultra-luxury housing across North India.

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The company, which focuses on Mohali and New Chandigarh, said its investment plans over the next five years would include new residential segments and markets.

The project is expected to add to the premium housing pipeline in the Tricity region, although its eventual positioning will depend on the development's design, pricing, delivery and the role Jacob & Co. plays beyond the brand association.

For Mohali, the announcement signals an attempt to attract buyers seeking internationally branded luxury homes within the Chandigarh region, as developers look beyond established NCR markets to expand their premium residential portfolios.