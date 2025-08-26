Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Homebuyers pay crores and 25% in taxes, yet step out to flooded roads. Where is the money going?

ByHT Real Estate News
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 03:44 pm IST

You may buy a multi-crore flat in Gurugram, Bengaluru, or Mumbai, but step outside and reality hits - flooded roads, and garbage-strewn streets

You work hard, save for years, and finally buy a multi-crore apartment in one of India’s top cities. But the moment you step outside, reality hits - choked underpasses, flooded roads, and garbage piles. Even as property prices in Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai skyrocket, basic infrastructure, roads, drainage, sewage, worsens year after year. This is no longer just an inconvenience; it feels like a betrayal. More than 25% of what you pay for that 2–10 crore home goes straight to the state government as taxes. What do homebuyers get in return? Where is all that money going?

Even as property prices in Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai skyrocket, basic infrastructure, roads, drainage, sewage, worsens year after year. (Photo for representational purposes only) ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (praful Gangurde)
Even as property prices in Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai skyrocket, basic infrastructure, roads, drainage, sewage, worsens year after year. (Photo for representational purposes only) ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (praful Gangurde)

Watch

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Homebuyers pay crores and 25% in taxes, yet step out to flooded roads. Where is the money going?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On