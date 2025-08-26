Homebuyers pay crores and 25% in taxes, yet step out to flooded roads. Where is the money going?

You work hard, save for years, and finally buy a multi-crore apartment in one of India’s top cities. But the moment you step outside, reality hits - choked underpasses, flooded roads, and garbage piles. Even as property prices in Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai skyrocket, basic infrastructure, roads, drainage, sewage, worsens year after year. This is no longer just an inconvenience; it feels like a betrayal. More than 25% of what you pay for that ₹2–10 crore home goes straight to the state government as taxes. What do homebuyers get in return? Where is all that money going?

Even as property prices in Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai skyrocket, basic infrastructure, roads, drainage, sewage, worsens year after year. (Photo for representational purposes only) ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (praful Gangurde)