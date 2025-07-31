House of Abhinandan Lodha forays into the hospitality sector, announces launch of Miros Hotels and Resorts in Goa

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), led by Abhinandan Lodha, has announced the launch of Miros Hotels and Resorts in Goa. The company said that the property offers a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand crafted to serve a new generation of discerning travellers, and that its debut property under the brand of Miros is located in Central Goa. The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) said that the property is amidst lush Goan landscapes. (Picture for representational purposes only)(HoABL)

According to the company, the property is amidst lush Goan landscapes, and has quickly emerged as a destination in its own right, earning near-perfect ratings on prominent online travel agency portals.

The Goa property features the only vegetarian fine-dining restaurant, including vegan offerings, a spa, gym, indoor and outdoor sports and games, a swimming pool, and bespoke wellness and cultural experiences, all rooted in the ethos of luxurious simplicity and deep personal meaning, the company said in a statement.

The company said that Miros is a name derived from a blend of “miracle” and “os” (Greek for island), embodying its promise: an island of wonder, where every guest experience is thoughtfully designed to inspire connection, discovery, and delight.

“With Miros, we are extending our belief in reimagining legacy industries. Just as we have made land ownership aspirational

and accessible, we are now creating destinations that are rooted in emotion, curated with care, and designed to leave behind memories that last a lifetime," Abhinandan Lodha, Chairperson of HoABL, said.

Samujjwal Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer, HoABL, said, “By integrating a luxury hospitality brand such as Miros into our branded land developments, we are bringing aspiration and access together. Miros allows us to add deep emotional and experiential

value to the land we develop, creating destinations that are not only owned, but truly lived and felt."

Vertical projects

After constructing plotted development projects in locations like Dapoli, Goa, Neral, near Mumbai, and Ayodhaya, the company earlier this year announced entering the Mumbai real estate market with vertical development projects.

In July 2025, the HoABL and Mittal Builders announced the signing of a joint development agreement (JDA) to co-develop a three-million-square-foot integrated township project in Naigaon, near Mumbai.

The company announced that the project will include the construction of 4,600 apartments along with high street retail space. It is scheduled to launch in the current quarter (Q2 FY26) and entails an investment of ₹2,000 crore. The project is expected to achieve a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹3,000 crore over the next three to five years.