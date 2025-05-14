MUMBAI: Subsequent to a brief court battle earlier this year, followed by mediation between the Lodha siblings over the use of the ‘Lodha’ surname as a company name, Abhinandan Lodha on Tuesday announced the renaming of his business from Lodha Ventures to Abhinandan Ventures. Post court battle with sibling, Abhinandan Lodha renames firm

In January, Abhishek Lodha, CEO of the Lodha Group had moved the Bombay high court, pressing for rights to use ‘Lodha’ as a trademark and restraining Abhinandan from using either ‘Lodha’ or ‘Lodha Ventures’ as business names. The court appointed retired Supreme Court judge R V Raveendran as a mediator to resolve the differences, and a month ago, the Lodha brothers arrived at a resolution.

Abhinandan however, chose to not mention the renaming as a part of this resolution. “Over the years, our group has become synonymous with innovation, and we now would like to capitalise on that equity with a name that truly reflects our identity and evolution,” he said. “This shift is intended to further reflect the strength and depth of our presence across sectors—from private equity to branded land and differentiated real estate development among others.”

While the group company has been renamed Abhinandan Ventures, the erstwhile name ‘Lodha Ventures’ has not been surrendered to the elder Lodha. “While we continue to own the brand ‘Lodha Ventures’, with all our businesses being new age, tech-driven consumer-centric businesses, the new branding allows us to clearly communicate our innovation-first philosophy and ambitious plans for the future,” said Abhinandan.

Founded in 2015, after a split between the siblings and a family settlement, Lodha Ventures began as the private equity fund Tomorrow Capital in 2018. The settlement involved a five-year clause that barred Abhinandan from entering the real estate industry in Mumbai and London, where the Lodha Group has business interests. Over the years, the group has expanded with ventures spanning real estate, private equity, education and emerging consumer opportunities.

The new identity will be utilised for all Abhinandan’s businesses. The group’s portfolio includes The House of Abhinandan Lodha, Tomorrow Capital, BeyondSkool and Sheetal Lodha Foundation, and each of these will continue to operate under their respective brand identities.

On April 23, The House of Abhinandan Lodha had announced three projects in Mumbai: one at the American Culture Centre near Churchgate, another overlooking Girgaum Chowpatty and the third a joint development agreement with Mittal Builders in Naigaon. The projects have a collective development potential of 3.1 million sq ft, and the company expects to generate a revenue of ₹3,500 crore, with a total investment of ₹2,500 crore.

When the brothers were at loggerheads legally, a realty industry source had told Hindustan Times that the petition was not just about the confusion that was created among homebuyers, some of whom thought that both companies were part of a larger umbrella group, but also to restrain Abhinandan Lodha’s entry into the MMR and vertical development. So far, The House of Abhinandan Lodha had been into development and sale of plots outside MMR.