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Housing price index rises 4.2% in Q4 FY26: RBI

Housing price index rises 4.2% in Q4 FY26: RBI

Published on: May 29, 2026 07:46 PM IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) All India House Price Index (HPI) rose 4.2 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2025-26, compared with an expansion of 3.8 per cent in the year-ago period, according to Reserve Bank data released on Friday.

India real estate: All India House Price Index (HPI) rose 4.2 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2025-26, compared with an expansion of 3.8 per cent in the year-ago period. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)
India real estate: All India House Price Index (HPI) rose 4.2 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2025-26, compared with an expansion of 3.8 per cent in the year-ago period. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The increase in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by cities such as Nagpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Kanpur.

The data also showed that the House Price Index rose to 115.9 in Q4:2025-26, from 115.6 in the previous quarter, driven by an increase in housing prices across Jaipur, Lucknow and Pune, reflecting a quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.2 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compiles the HPI on a quarterly basis using transaction-level data received from the registration authorities.

Also Read: Slums cover 24% of Mumbai's land, house over half its population: Slum Rehabilitation Authority findings explained

Also Read: ₹1 crore-plus homes">Housing sales in top 7 cities rise 8% y-oy; Chennai, NCR, Bengaluru lead as demand shifts to 1 crore-plus homes

The cities are: Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune, Ghaziabad, Thane, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chandigarh and Nagpur.

 
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