Housing sales in India’s top 9 cities fall 16% in Q4 2025; supply declines 10%: Report

Housing sales in India’s top 9 cities fell to 98,019 units in Q4 2025, registering a 16% YoY decline. This is the lowest quarterly sales recorded since Q3 2021, according to a report by real estate data analytics firm PropEquity. Housing sales in India’s top 9 cities fell to 98,019 units in Q4 2025, registering a 16% YoY decline. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

Except for Navi Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, which saw 13% and 4% growth in sales, respectively, in Q4 2025 on a YoY basis, sales dropped in all seven cities by up to 31%.

"Traditionally, the October-December period records strong sales momentum and new launches driven by the festive season. However, the recent decline reflects a shift toward premiumisation in the market, as evidenced by value growth despite a contraction in volumes. This trend has been continuing from 2024," Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO, PropEquity said.

According to the report, for instance, in 2023, approximately 4.81 lakh units were launched with a total value of ₹6.3 lakh crore. In contrast, 2024 saw the launch of 4.11 lakh units - around 70,000 fewer units - yet with a higher aggregate value of ₹6.8 lakh crore.

Housing supply fell 10% YoY to 88,427 units in Q4 2025, with only Delhi NCR (29%), Navi Mumbai (15%) and Chennai (9%) recording growth. The other six cities saw a decline in supply of up to 30%. On a QoQ basis, housing supply fell 4% in Q4.

Outlook 2026 According to Jasuja, "The outlook is more positive, supported by a low base in 2025. We remain confident about the market’s trajectory. Significant funds raised by developers in 2025 are expected to translate into increased project launches in 2026."

"The market continues to offer substantial growth potential. Improved transmission by banks of the cumulative 125 bps repo rate reduction could lead to lower home loan rates, further supporting demand. Additionally, the government’s proactive stance remains a key positive," Jasuja said.