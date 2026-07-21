IKEA bets big on Delhi with second store in Saket spanning 30,000 sq ft; Gurugram and Noida Centres next

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is strengthening its presence in northern India with the launch of its second city store in Delhi, at DLF Avenue, Saket, on July 30, spanning 30,000 sq ft, as part of its strategy to make its products more accessible through city-format outlets.

IKEA is strengthening its presence in northern India with the launch of its second city store in Delhi, at DLF Avenue, Saket, on July 30, spanning 30,000 sq ft, officials said.

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The Saket outlet is IKEA's fourth city-format store in India after Mumbai (Worli), Pune and West Delhi (Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar). The expansion comes a year after the company launched e-commerce services in Delhi-NCR and opened its first physical customer touchpoint in the capital.

"Saket and DLF Avenue feel like a natural new home for IKEA in Delhi. With our second city store in the capital, we are making it easier for more customers to explore our range, find inspiration and access home furnishing solutions that suit their lifestyles and budgets," said Patrik Antoni, CEO, IKEA India.

"To create an experience that is truly relevant, our teams visited several homes across South Delhi to better understand people's everyday challenges, dreams and aspirations. This opening marks another important step in our journey to come closer to our customers and create a better everyday life for the many people," he said.

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"Delhi is a priority and growth market for us," Pooja Grover, Country Expansion Manager, IKEA India, told reporters in Delhi. "We've been in India for eight years and remain on a strong growth trajectory, with an ambition to operate 30 stores by 2030."

Globally, IKEA has been in business for more than 80 years and has sourced products from India for over 50 years. The retailer entered the Indian market in 2018 with its first store in Hyderabad and today operates seven stores across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi.

Store inspired by South Delhi homes

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The new outlet has been designed after extensive research into how residents in South Delhi live and use their homes.

Before opening the store, IKEA teams visited homes across neighbourhoods such as Malviya Nagar, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar and South Extension to understand local lifestyles and home furnishing preferences.

"South Delhi is a blend of modern and cultural aesthetics. Homes here are not just about furniture but about memories, collectables, and spaces where families love to entertain," said Aadosh Sharma, Country Commercial Manager, IKEA India, told reporters in the Capital on July 21.

"People take pride in their outdoor spaces, enjoy hosting guests and constantly adapt their homes to changing lifestyles. We wanted the Saket store to reflect the soul of South Delhi," he said.

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The outlet showcases nine fully designed room settings inspired by local homes, combining Swedish design with Indian living habits. The displays include multifunctional living rooms, home offices, wardrobes designed for Indian clothing, dining spaces and outdoor furniture solutions.

Customers can browse nearly 3,000 products, with around 1,400 available for immediate takeaway, while the complete catalogue of over 6,900 products can be ordered through IKEA's website, app or Shop by Phone service.

The store also offers interior planning, kitchen and wardrobe design consultations, assembly and installation services, warranties ranging from 5 to 25 years, and home delivery. Parcel deliveries start at ₹49, while customised kitchens can typically be delivered within four to five days after planning, Sharma said.

Customers can also use digital tools such as Kreativ and the PAX Wardrobe Planner to visualise furniture inside their homes before making a purchase.

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Like other IKEA outlets, the Saket store will feature the brand's popular café, serving Swedish favourites including hot dogs and bakery items alongside Indian snacks such as samosas.

Gurugram and Noida next

IKEA confirmed that its much-awaited Ingka Centres developments in Gurugram (2027) and Noida (2028) remain on schedule.

Also Read: IKEA India expands urban footprint, leases 37,000 sq ft for first Pune store at Phoenix Marketcity Mall

Each project will feature an approximately 2 lakh sq ft flagship IKEA store integrated into a mixed-use retail destination comprising shopping, restaurants, offices and hospitality.

"The city stores complement our large-format stores. It's about reaching more people through different formats depending on the needs of each market," Grover said.

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She added that IKEA is flexible on store formats, with outlets ranging from 15,000 sq ft city stores to over 4 lakh sq ft flagship stores, depending on local demand and available real estate.

India assumes a bigger role in IKEA's global operations

India is also becoming increasingly important to IKEA's global operations.

Around 30% of products sold in IKEA India are sourced locally, while the country exports goods worth around €2 billion annually to IKEA stores worldwide. The company has also established a product development centre in India to increase local manufacturing and product innovation, said Sharma.

"The Indian furniture market is still nearly 80% unorganised. Our ambition isn't to take market share away from existing players but to expand the market by offering well-designed, affordable home furnishing solutions," Sharma said.

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IKEA currently operates three large-format stores in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai; four city stores in Worli, West Delhi, Pune and South Delhi; a Plan and Order Point in Bengaluru; and two distribution centres in Pune and Gurugram. Online sales account for around 30% of IKEA India's business, with the company now serving customers across more than 80 markets through its digital channels.