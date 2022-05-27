Indiabulls Real Estate posts 60 crore net loss in Jan-Mar quarter of FY22

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹59.80 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹94.41 crore in the year-ago period.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Total income fell to ₹272.49 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 from ₹759.50 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

For the entire 2021-22 fiscal, the company's net loss stood at ₹136.73 crore as against ₹4.30 crore in the previous year.

Total income fell to ₹1,541.36 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal from ₹1662.05 crore in FY21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON