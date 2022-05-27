Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Real Estate / Indiabulls Real Estate posts 60 crore net loss in Jan-Mar quarter of FY22
real estate

Indiabulls Real Estate posts 60 crore net loss in Jan-Mar quarter of FY22

Total income fell to ₹272.49 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 from ₹759.50 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
File image
Published on May 27, 2022 09:25 PM IST
PTI |

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of 59.80 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of 94.41 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to 272.49 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 from 759.50 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

For the entire 2021-22 fiscal, the company's net loss stood at 136.73 crore as against 4.30 crore in the previous year.

Total income fell to 1,541.36 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal from 1662.05 crore in FY21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
real estate news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP