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India’s first e-TDR platform is now live in Mumbai: Here’s all you need to know

Mumbai's civic body, the BMC, on April 15 rolled out India’s first integrated digital platform for Transferable Development Rights (TDR) transactions

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 08:04 pm IST
By Mehul R Thakkar
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Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on April 15 rolled out India’s first integrated digital platform for Transferable Development Rights (TDR) transactions. The platform has been jointly developed by the Maharashtra government’s urban development department in partnership with the BMC.

What is TDR?

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on April 15 rolled out India’s first integrated digital platform for Transferable Development Rights (TDR) transactions. (Picture for representational purposes only)(HT_PRINT)

When land belonging to a property owner is acquired for public purposes (such as roads, gardens, or infrastructure projects), the owner is granted additional development rights in the form of a TDR rather than monetary compensation. This TDR is issued via a Development Rights Certificate (DRC). The DRC holder can either use the TDR for their own development projects or sell it to other developers in the open market.

"Registered buyers and sellers can log in to the portal and list their available TDR for sale. Upon registration, buyers can place bids for available TDR. The platform enhances transparency in transactions between buyers and sellers and also allows for negotiations post-bidding. Once a transaction is finalised, the entire process is completed through digital payment. Subsequently, the TDR is credited to the buyer’s account, and the seller receives the agreed payment. Registration on the portal is mandatory for both parties prior to initiating any transaction," the BMC said in a statement.

According to the BMC, the platform is designed to bring greater transparency, speed, and security to TDR transactions, which were earlier prone to delays, manual processes, and a lack of clarity. It also aims to simplify transactions related to reserved land parcels and Floor Space Index (FSI).

Users can log in, list TDR for sale, participate in bidding, negotiate deals, and complete transactions online, with payments processed digitally and rights credited directly to buyers, the BMC said in a statement on April 14.

Also Read: BMC’s Occupation Certificate amnesty scheme proposal and six key conditions Mumbai housing societies must meet

The BMC said that by creating a unified digital platform, the system aims to open up the TDR market to smaller developers and individuals, while addressing longstanding issues such as opacity, inefficiency, and difficulty in finding buyers or sellers. The system includes KYC-based registration, secure banking integration, AI-driven monitoring, and the generation of legally valid digital contract notes for every transaction, reducing the risk of duplication or fraud.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mehul R Thakkar

Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.

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