Institutional investments in real estate touch $1.0 billion in Q1 2024; share of domestic investments improve

Institutional investments in the real estate sector touched $1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2024. While this was a 40% drop compared to the same period last year, real estate investments showed improvement on a sequential basis registering 21% QoQ rise, a report by Colliers has said. Office continued to drive capital inflows with a commanding 57% share in Q1 2024; Hyderabad and Pune attracted over half of the inflows during the quarter. (picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Foreign investments retained their dominance, forming 55% of the total inflows during the quarter. Domestic investments too witnessed a notable rise at 15% YoY in Q1 2024. The share of domestic inflows in overall institutional investments continued to rise to 45% in Q1 2024, compared to 24% in Q1 2023, it said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Apart from the core asset classes such as office, institutional investments in industrial and warehousing and residential segments were noteworthy in the first quarter. The segments received capital inflows to the tune of $0.2 billion and $0.1 billion respectively in Q1 2024, forming a combined 28% of the total investments.

Also Read: Virat Kohli leases 12 office spaces in Gurugram for ₹8.85 lakh per month

“At $1 billion, institutional investments into Indian real estate have started on a steady positive note. Interestingly, domestic investors are increasingly gaining more ground in Indian real estate. It is evident in the 45% share in Q1 2024 investments, a marked surge from prior years. Within domestic institutional investments, office and residential assets formed about 66%, reflecting a strategic approach to align with India's growth trends,” said Piyush Gupta, managing director, Capital Markets & Investment Services at Colliers India.

Hyderabad and Pune attract over half of the inflows during the quarter

In Q1 2024, Hyderabad and Pune collectively attracted over 50% of the investment inflows in India, notably drawing substantial capital into office spaces and industrial and warehousing assets. These cities, alongside Bengaluru, solidified their positions as prime destinations for office sector investments.

At the same time, investments in Industrial and warehousing assets were concentrated in Pune, Chennai, and Delhi-NCR, indicating robust industrial activity in these cities, said the report.

Office and industrial continue to drive investment inflows

At $0.6 billion, the office sector accounted for 57% of the total investment inflows during Q1 2024. Foreign investments remained predominant, driving over two-thirds of the sector's inflows, reinforcing the confidence of global funds in the fundamentals of commercial office real estate in India.

Institutional investors continued their preference for completed and pre-leased income-yielding office assets as compared to greenfield developments.

With a collective 81% share, Bengaluru and Hyderabad were the leading markets for office investments, mirroring the robust office demand seen in these cities this quarter. Bengaluru and Hyderabad emerged as frontrunners for demand of Grade A office space in Q1 2024, cumulatively accounting for more than half of the India leasing activity.

Also Read: PE investments in Indian real estate at $3.9 billion, a 14% YoY increase: Savills India

Overall office demand across the top six cities also remained robust, at 13.6 million sq ft, marking a remarkable 35% increase compared to the same period last year.

Investments in industrial and warehousing assets

Following a remarkable surge in investments in industrial and warehousing assets in 2023, the segment maintained its momentum, capturing an 18% share of total inflows in Q1 2024.

A steady investment inflow of $0.2 billion during the quarter, similar to the same period previous year, indicated sustained growth in the particular segment, it said.

Also Read: Institutional investments from domestic investors in real estate double to $1.5 billion in 2023: Report

As the segment evolves, and micro-fulfillment centers, dark stores and AI-driven supply chains become more prevalent, consolidation and institutionalization will pick up pace, further driving global capital in the coming years, the Colliers report said.