Kajol buys retail space in Mumbai's Goregaon West for 29 crore

Kajol Devgan has bought a retail space spread across an area of 4365 sq ft worth ₹28.78 crore in Goregaon West near Mumbai, according to documents accessed by IndexTap Kajol Devgan has bought a retail space spread across an area of 4365 sq ft worth ₹ 28.78 crore in Goregaon West near Mumbai, according to documents accessed by IndexTap(File)

The Bollywood actor has bought a shop on the ground floor in Linking Road, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West, Mumbai from Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd.

She has paid a stamp duty of ₹1.72 crore for the transaction that was registered on March 6, 2025. The per sq ft rate of the property works out to be ₹65,940. The retail property comes with five car parkings, the documents showed.

An email has been sent to Kajol. The story will be updated in case a response is received.

In 2023, Kajol had bought an office space in Mumbai for ₹7.64 crore. The office space, spread across RERA carpet area of 194.67 sq m, is located within Signature Building, Oshiwara, along Veera Desai Road at Andheri West in Mumbai, the documents had showed.

The same year she had bought an apartment in Mumbai for ₹16.50 crore from Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd.

Earlier this month, Ajay Devgn was in the news for leasing out a commercial office space spanning 3,455 square feet in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹7 lakh.

Bollywood actor, director and producer Ajay Devgn, was in the news earlier for renewing a lease agreement for two commercial units spanning 1,500 sq ft in Andheri area of Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹4.16 lakh.

Here's why some Bollywood stars prefer to invest in commercial properties

Several Bollywood stars prefer to invest in commercial properties as the annual rental yield is higher in comparison to residential real estate.

In fact, many buildings located in areas such as Bandra, Khar, Lokhandwala in Andheri and Worli are known to be the favourite hunting grounds for film stars. Their motives to invest in real estate may include investment, rental yield, end-use and even emotional purchase wherein a property could be valued purely on the basis of the actor’s nostalgia, say real estate experts.

