Kanodia Group plans to launch three luxury housing projects in Delhi-NCR, targets 6000 crore revenue

KREEVA, the real estate arm of Kanodia Group, is planning to launch three ultra luxury projects in Delhi-NCR by 2025-end and is targeting a revenue of around ₹6000 crore. KREEVA, the real estate arm of Kanodia Group, is planning to launch three luxury projects in Delhi-NCR over the next 12-18 months and is targeting close to ₹ 6000 crore in revenue. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Unsplash)

As part of its five-year strategy, KREEVA aims to acquire prime land in established sectors across Delhi-NCR, including Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, South Delhi, and Noida Expressway.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR's real estate market: Here's why rich Indians are lapping up luxury properties

The company plans to launch at least one major project each year, targeting affluent buyers seeking exclusive, ultra-luxury homes. These apartments will offer high-end amenities and modern aesthetics, setting new standards for luxury living in these high-growth areas, the company said.

Luxury living in NCR markets



“The luxury housing market is constantly evolving, and we see immense potential in this segment. Our goal is to launch a series of high-profile luxury projects across the targeted geographies. Through our expansion plan, we aim to build a brand recognized for transforming the real estate landscape across Delhi-NCR and delivering an unparalleled customer experience,” said Gautam Kanodia, founder of KREEVA, Kanodia Group, and Kanodia Cement.

Also Read: Kanodia Group acquires land in Gurugram for ₹153 crore; plans to develop a luxury housing project

Mayank Jain, CEO of KREEVA said that “With a strong investment plan for the next five years, our focus is clear - to drive growth while setting new standards in the luxury segment. By targeting land acquisition in high-demand areas of Delhi-NCR and leveraging state-of-the-art construction technologies, we aim to deliver projects that not only meet but exceed market expectations.”

Earlier this year, Kanodia Group announced the acquisition of 1.74 acres of land in Sector 46, Gurugram, for ₹153 crore. The company recently partnered with Shapoorji Pallonji to develop a luxury housing project on the land, with a targeted revenue of ₹1200 crore.

Also Read: Real estate developers acquire 1,947 acres of land valued at ₹32,203 crore in CY2023