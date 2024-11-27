Global real estate consultant Knight Frank has said that its India chairman and managing director Shishir Baijal will take on the additional responsibility of non-executive chair of the Asia Pacific Region from April next year. Knight Frank appoints Shishir Baijal as non-executive chair of Asia Pacific

"As one of Knight Frank’s most senior leaders and a member of the Group Executive Board, Shishir will add the broader Asia Pacific responsibility to his current role of Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India," the consultant said in a statement.

He will work closely with Craig Shute, who was recently announced as CEO of Asia-Pacific, effective 1 April 2025, to support the successful execution of the regional strategy in alignment with the wider group vision, Knight Frank said in a statement.

Knight Frank's presence in Asia Pacific

Knight Frank’s Asia Pacific region consists of 11,000 people in 300 offices across 15 territories.

“Knight Frank’s presence in Asia Pacific is growing at pace and delivering exceptional results. Reflecting on the opportunity to be captured, we wanted to ensure our top talent was effectively deployed to best shape the next phase of our development in this exciting region," said William Beardmore-Gray, Senior Partner and Group Chair, Knight Frank.

"Shishir stood out as the obvious candidate to support Craig in delivering upon a very clear growth mission, having successfully led Knight Frank India – one of our largest businesses outside of the UK – for the past decade,” he said.

“The Asia Pacific region is already one of the fastest growing and most accomplished areas of our global business, and I’m hugely excited by the opportunity to play a role in driving it further,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, and non-executive chair, Knight Frank Asia Pacific.



