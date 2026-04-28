KRERA directs Bangalore Development Authority to pay 22 lakh to homebuyer for failing to provide basic infra

The Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) has directed the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to complete the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) project and hand over the property with all essential infrastructure, including water and electricity connections, drainage, roads, and street lighting, within two months. It has also ordered BDA to pay ₹22.4 lakh to the allottee as interest compensation for the delay.

KRERA has directed BDA to complete Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and hand over the property with basic infrastructure within two months. (Picture for representational purposes only)(AI generated image using ChatGPT )

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“The respondent is hereby directed to complete the project "Formation of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout" situated at Survey No. 18/2 Kengeri Hobli. Bengaluru South, Bengaluru Urban, by providing entire amenities as promised and to handover possession of site no.4469 in the said project to the complainant within 60 days from the date of this order,” it said in its order.

"The respondent is hereby directed to pay a sum of Rs.22,46,177/- (Twenty-Two Lakh Forty-Six Thousand One Hundred and Seventy-Seven Only) to the Complainant towards interest on delay period calculated at SBI MCLR+2% from 24/05/2018 till 21/12/2025 within 60 days from the date of this order," it said.

The Authority noted that many buyers invest their lifetime savings and borrow heavily to own a home or plot, and any delay in project delivery can force them into financial and legal hardship.

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{{^usCountry}} "In general, to have his own cozy house is everyone's dream. To fulfil that dream one would take risk of investing all his lifetime savings and raise loans in terms of lakhs or crores which would take away rest of his life in repaying the same. That being so, the developer who promises to fulfil dream of owning the house shall conduct himself in equally responsible manner," it noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In general, to have his own cozy house is everyone's dream. To fulfil that dream one would take risk of investing all his lifetime savings and raise loans in terms of lakhs or crores which would take away rest of his life in repaying the same. That being so, the developer who promises to fulfil dream of owning the house shall conduct himself in equally responsible manner," it noted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The buyer, Mridula Krishnapur, a resident of Jayanagar, had purchased a site in Sector B of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. The site was allotted on October 11, 2018, and the full sale consideration of ₹96.87 lakh was paid by February 5, 2019. A lease-cum-sale deed was executed on June 10, 2020, followed by a possession certificate on June 16, 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The buyer, Mridula Krishnapur, a resident of Jayanagar, had purchased a site in Sector B of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. The site was allotted on October 11, 2018, and the full sale consideration of ₹96.87 lakh was paid by February 5, 2019. A lease-cum-sale deed was executed on June 10, 2020, followed by a possession certificate on June 16, 2020. {{/usCountry}}

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"However, even after almost nine years since allotment, the site continues to lack basic civic infrastructure, including water supply connection, proper approach roads, drainage facility, street lighting, site number/identification boards. Due to the absence of these essential facilities, it is extremely difficult to even locate the site, and they are unable to proceed with construction or make use of the property," KRERA noted.

The buyer approached the authority alleging that the site was not fit for use as the project lacked water supply, sewage lines, electricity, internal roads, streetlights and parks.

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The order

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Under Section 31 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, KRERA held BDA liable under Section 18, stating that possession without completion of core amenities cannot be treated as compliance with legal obligations.

Section 18 of the RERA Act, 2016, guarantees homebuyer rights if a promoter fails to deliver possession, violates the sales agreement, or discontinues business. It allows buyers to either withdraw and receive a full refund with interest or claim interest for every month of delay until possession.

“Mere handover of possession of property to the allottee is of no use without providing basic facilities such as water and electricity connections, drainage, road and street lights etc. Without these facilities, one cannot use and enjoy his property,” it said.

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The authority ordered the BDA to pay delayed interest compensation for the period from 2018 to 2025. It further said additional interest would continue until the pending infrastructure is completed.

“Now, BDA has failed to deliver the site after acquiring the agricultural land from the farmers for the development of the layout and after collecting the entire sale consideration from the direct allottees. Unable to construct the house, troubled by housing loan, fearing that housing loan will be penalised for not constructing the house,” the order said.

In related complaints concerning the same project, KRERA also granted compensation of ₹8.49 lakh and ₹22.46 lakh to other allottees, while directing completion of unfinished works.

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A list of queries has been sent to KRERA and BDA. The story will be updated if a response is received.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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