Lodha Developers to launch 21 housing projects till March with revenue potential of 24,000 crore

Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd plans to launch 21 housing projects by March next year with an estimated revenue potential of ₹24,000 crore, as it looks to expand business amid strong demand.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd plans to launch 21 housing projects by March next year with an estimated revenue potential of ₹24,000 crore, as it looks to expand business amid strong demand. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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During the first quarter of this fiscal year, Lodha Developers launched only one housing project in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) comprising 4 lakh sq ft area and revenue potential of ₹330 crore.

According to its latest investors presentation, Lodha Developers has a strong launch pipeline for the remaining three quarters of this fiscal year.

It will launch seven new housing projects across MMR, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru with a total area of 5.9 million sq ft and a total revenue potential of ₹9,850 crore.

The company will also launch new phases in 14 existing projects totalling 9.7 million sq ft area, with a total revenue potential of ₹14,210 crore, the presentation said.

These launches will help the company in meeting the ₹24,000-crore sales bookings target for the current 2026-27 fiscal year.

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{{^usCountry}} During the April-June period, Lodha Developers reported a 4 per cent year-on-year growth in sales bookings, or pre-sales, to ₹4,630 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the April-June period, Lodha Developers reported a 4 per cent year-on-year growth in sales bookings, or pre-sales, to ₹4,630 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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The company sold properties worth ₹20,530 crore last fiscal year, up from ₹17,630 crore in 2024-25.

Lodha Developers -- one of the leading real estate firms in the country -- has a presence in the MMR, Pune, and Bengaluru markets.

It is planning to launch its first housing project in Delhi-NCR this fiscal year.

The company builds housing, commercial projects (offices, malls, warehousing & industrial parks and data centres).

Lodha Developers is targeting 20 per cent annual growth in net profit this fiscal year to ₹4,100 crore on better demand for its housing properties, strong execution of projects and land monetisation in data centre parks.

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The company's profit doubled to ₹1,373.1 crore during the June quarter from ₹675 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹5,096.7 crore from ₹3,624.7 crore during the period under review.

During the entire 2025-26 financial year, Lodha Developers logged a net profit of ₹3,430.7 crore on a total income of ₹17,119.5 crore.