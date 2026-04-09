Lotus Developers plans launch of 11 sea-facing Mumbai projects; eyes 9,000 crore revenue potential

Mumbai-based listed developer Sri Lotus Developers is planning to launch 11 luxury projects facing the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, with a combined revenue potential of over ₹9,000 crore. The portfolio includes a Bandra redevelopment project in a building where Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan owns an apartment.

Mumbai real estate update: Sri Lotus Developers is planning to launch 11 luxury projects facing the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, with a combined revenue potential of over ₹ 9,000 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(ChatGPT Generated Image)

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According to the company, the 11 projects are located facing the sea in Nepean Sea Road, Carter Road, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu, Versova, and Prabhadevi. The portfolio is slated for completion within the next four years, the company said.

For this, the company on April 9, announced the launch of its first brand campaign, ‘Luxury Coastline Collection’ marking it as a strategic expansion beyond its stronghold in Juhu and Andheri West into Mumbai’s most prestigious coastal micro-markets.

"Coastal living continues to attract high-net-worth individuals, NRIs, celebrities and business families looking for privacy, panoramic views and location-driven value. With a limited supply of waterfront land, such developments continue to command strong interest and pricing power. The Company is well placed with its curated portfolio to capture this demand," the company said in the statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Mumbai: BMC panel puts occupation certificate amnesty proposal for housing societies on hold, seeks simpler framework No slowdown for sea-facing projects {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Mumbai: BMC panel puts occupation certificate amnesty proposal for housing societies on hold, seeks simpler framework No slowdown for sea-facing projects {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the company, while certain price segments have reported sales stagnation, the sea-facing segment of luxury housing is immune to such a slowdown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the company, while certain price segments have reported sales stagnation, the sea-facing segment of luxury housing is immune to such a slowdown. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Currently, apartments in the ₹3 crore to ₹8 crore range are dead and moving slowly. However, we are in ultra-luxury, limited-inventory, and homebuyers' choice. So, I will say that we are insulated from the market forces due to the ocean view product mix," said Anand Pandit, Chairman and Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Currently, apartments in the ₹3 crore to ₹8 crore range are dead and moving slowly. However, we are in ultra-luxury, limited-inventory, and homebuyers' choice. So, I will say that we are insulated from the market forces due to the ocean view product mix," said Anand Pandit, Chairman and Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Is an apartment overlooking the sea more expensive than a sea-view apartment? Read on to find out

According to Pandit, out of the total 11 projects, one is on Nepeansea Road in South Mumbai, one in Prabhadevi, two in Bandra Bandstand, two on Carter Road, two in Juhu, and three in Versova.

"Out of the 11 projects, six are under construction, and five are in the approval stage. 10 projects out of the 11 projects are old housing society redevelopment, and one is a joint development project. The cumulative topline of all the 11 projects is over ₹9,000 crore," Pandit said.

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Pandit said that the land area for all 11 projects is between 1,500 sq m and 5,000 sq m.

Shah Rukh Khan's building redevelopment project will also be launched

According to the company, out of the two projects on Carter Road, Shree Amrit Society, Bandra, where Shah Rukh Khan owns a sea-facing apartment. The project is expected to generate a topline of ₹1,500–2,000 crore, Hindustan Times Real Estate had reported in August 2025.

The Dubai real estate slowdown will be positive for us

According to Pandit, given the geopolitical conditions in the Middle East and in Dubai, it will be positive for the luxury and ultra-luxury segments of the Mumbai real estate market. "It will also be positive for us, considering the timing is around the same," he said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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