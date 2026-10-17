Maharashtra plans fifth Film City across 125 acres in Konkan’s Ratnagiri district

Maharashtra is planning to develop its fifth Film City across 125 acres in Guhagar taluka of Ratnagiri district, in the Konkan region. Located about seven hours from Mumbai, the proposed project aims to address infrastructure gaps for film shoots along the Konkan coast and generate employment opportunities in the region.

Maharashtra is planning to develop its fifth Film City across 125 acres in Guhagar taluka of Ratnagiri district, in the Konkan region. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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The project is being spearheaded by Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, with the tourism and cultural affairs departments preparing a detailed project report. According to a Hindustan Times report, the facility is likely to be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, involving private players from the entertainment industry.

What is a Film City?

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A Film City is a dedicated complex equipped with studios, sets, production facilities and supporting infrastructure for making films, television serials and other audiovisual content. It may also provide accommodation for crews and outdoor shooting locations. By bringing these facilities together, a Film City can reduce logistical challenges and support the entertainment industry.

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How many film cities are there in Maharashtra currently?

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{{^usCountry}} Currently, Maharashtra has one Film City in Mumbai's Goregaon, followed by one each proposed around Nashik and Nagpur, along with a second Film City proposed in Malad spread across 150 acres, and the fifth now proposed in the Konkan region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, Maharashtra has one Film City in Mumbai's Goregaon, followed by one each proposed around Nashik and Nagpur, along with a second Film City proposed in Malad spread across 150 acres, and the fifth now proposed in the Konkan region. {{/usCountry}}

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How much investment is required for the 5th Film City?

The proposed Film City will cover land in Palshet, Velneshwar and Tavsal villages, currently under the control of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). The government is considering an initial investment of around ₹100 crore for the project, which is expected to include two or three studios, accommodation for film crews and locations suitable for shooting films and television serials. The project aims to provide production facilities in a coastal region that attracts filmmakers but lacks the infrastructure and logistical support required for shoots.

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According to the Hindustan Times report, the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited said Dapoli and Guhagar were popular destinations for television and film shoots because of their scenic beauty and coastal stretches. However, the region does not have adequate facilities for production crews.

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The report said that former BJP MLA Vinay Natu, who represents the Guhagar region, had proposed the project after learning about the difficulties faced by film crews visiting the area. Marathi films such as Kaksparsh and Bapya, along with television serials, have been shot in Dapoli and Guhagar. Natu said the region lacked facilities comparable to Film City and studios in Mumbai and Karjat, making production logistics difficult.

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