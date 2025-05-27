Filmmaker Boney Kapoor submits layout maps of Film City: Yeida

GREATER NOIDA: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his team have submitted a building layout map for approval to begin development work at the Film City project site in Sector 21, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Monday. The filmmaker on Monday said that construction will strictly adhere to the terms of the concession agreement, which stipulates that work on core film infrastructure—such as studios and a film institute—must begin first and be completed within three years. (HT Photos)

The submitted layout plan includes a grand convention centre for film events and a museum dedicated to Indian cinema. A specialised film festival district featuring guest houses and auditoriums is also proposed. Additionally, the plan outlines accommodation for artists and compact studio units. The facility will also feature large sound stages and a dedicated underwater shooting studio.

The move came weeks after Yeida stated that permission could not be given to start work until the layout map was first approved. On Monday, Kapoor visited the authority office to seek approval for the layout, and also discussed the ground breaking ceremony date with Yeida officials.

“The authority had sought that the concessionaire first secure approvals for its core components — film studios and an institute — and then proceed with construction at the ground. The directive, issued through a letter on May 2 to Bayview Bhutani Film City Private Limited stated that construction must begin within a year of signing the concession agreement, which happened on June 27, 2024. It also said non-compliance will attract a daily penalty of ₹1.5 lakh until construction starts,” said Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh.

Yeida, earlier this year, had approved the land use map for the 230-acre project and the authority also made it clear that work could not proceed on the ground without Bayview getting detailed layouts of its buildings approved for the first phase. It included no objection certificates for parking and landscaping plans aligned with the authority’s building bylaws.

On Monday, Kapoor said the groundbreaking ceremony for the International Film City project in Sector 21 of Yeida region will be held before June 30. “This timeline aligns with the concession agreement signed on June 27, 2024, which mandates the commencement of construction within one year of the official allotment date,” he added.

The filmmaker, who met Yeida officials, said that construction will strictly adhere to the terms of the concession agreement, which stipulates that work on core film infrastructure—such as studios and a film institute—must begin first and be completed within three years.

The clarification addressed speculation that commercial development might commence alongside film-centric components.

“Two days ago, we submitted the detailed building layout plans for the approvals that are likely to be issued as per the law. We are eager to start work at the site, and also organise foundation laying event very soon as the state government finalises the date,” said Ashish Bhutani, chief executive officer, Bhutani Infrastructure Limited that will develop the Film City.

Yeida CEO, meanwhile, said that they made it clear that only components aligned with the concession agreement will be approved.

“Any deviation in the layout plan will not be approved. The authority has directed the concessionaire to obtain necessary approvals for detailed parking, landscaping, horticulture work, and to develop the project in a phased manner,” he added.

The International Film City, a flagship project of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to transform the state into a major hub for film production, media, entertainment, and tourism. The project is located near the upcoming Noida International Airport along the Yamuna Expressway, covering a total area of 1,000 acres. Phase 1 of the project will span 230 acres, with an estimated investment of ₹1,510 crore over eight years.

Around 155 acres have been allocated for the core film industry, which will include film production studios, sound stages, post-production units, and related infrastructure. This area is divided into four campuses. A commercial hub—comprising retail spaces, office buildings, and entertainment complexes—will also come up on 75 acres in the first phase.

The Film City project is expected to create around 500,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly, and significantly boost the state’s economy.