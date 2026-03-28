Delhi to set up film city, with focus on AI, OTT content

New Delhi The proposed film city will come up on 486.7 acres in north Delhi’s Khampur. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government and Prasar Bharati signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop the “Delhi Film City”, an integrated film, television and media hub that will position the Capital as a hot-spot for emerging technologies, officials said on Friday. The agreement was formalised during the International Film Festival at Bharat Mandapam.

The proposed film city will come up on 486.7 acres in north Delhi’s Khampur, offered by Prasar Bharati, with the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) anchoring tourism and cultural integration, officials said.

“We will finalise a plan to build infrastructure. It will take time. Feasibility studies will be undertaken and models of similar places will be studied,” an official, requesting anonymity, said.

The project aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem spanning production infrastructure, post-production facilities, training centres and research hubs, particularly in animation, visual effects, and gaming and comics (AVGC).

On Friday, minister Kapil Mishra, speaking at the IFFD Industry Conclave 2026, said a new film policy is being drafted to make Delhi a preferred shooting destination, including a subsidy of up to ₹3 crore. “Delhi is poised to emerge as a major centre for media, content creation and new technologies,” he said.

Mishra also underlined that Delhi does not aim to replace existing industry hubs, but instead, focus on emerging domains, such as OTT content, animation, VFX and AI-driven production.

Officials said the move will generate new employment opportunities for the youth and accelerate the growth of Delhi’s creative economy. For effective implementation of the project, a joint coordination committee comprising representatives from both institutions will be constituted to oversee planning, financing and execution.

During the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the tourism department launched the Delhi Film Policy (DFP) 2022. The policy introduced a single-window clearance system to streamline approvals from over 20 departments through an online and transparent process.

According to official data, 278 film shooting applications have been received since the policy’s inception, and 50 film projects have been facilitated.

A film city project is also underway at the neighbouring city of Noida. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is working on an international film city project in Sector 21, given the imminent opening of the Jewar international airport, which is expected to drive growth.