UP youth to get preference in Film City Institute

: A state-of-the-art Film Institute is set to be established within the upcoming International Film City near the Yamuna Expressway, bringing significant opportunities for young people across Uttar Pradesh, particularly those living in the Yamuna Expressway region and nearby areas, according to a press statement issued by the state government on Wednesday. Film Institute will be one of its kind and in the first phase, it will be built over an area of 3 lakh square feet (For representation only)

The institute will offer professional training across a wide range of disciplines such as acting, script writing, editing, VFX, camera operation, lighting, fashion, media, and mass communication. Significantly, after completing their training, students will be provided employment opportunities within the Film City itself thereby fostering local job creation and strengthening the region’s creative economy, said the press statement.

The International Film City is being developed in sector 21 under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). In its first phase, the project will cover 230 acres and involve an investment of ₹1,510 crore.

The first phase of construction, including multiple studios and the film institute, is expected to be completed within the next three years. Film Institute will be one of its kind and in the first phase, it will be built over an area of 3 lakh square feet. The institute will have modern classrooms, studios, editing suites, and a VR lab equipped with the latest technologies. Students will get hands-on experience working on real film projects and will also have access to the latest film-making technologies.

The Film City will also host movie premieres, so that production houses don’t have to travel to other cities to launch their films. A resource centre will be set up with films, scripts, and academic materials, which will serve as a valuable asset for both students and filmmakers.