Marathi actor Prajakta Dnyaneshwar Mali sells 473 sq ft Mumbai apartment for ₹1.12 crore

Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai are increasingly moving beyond the ultra-luxury segment, with actors and other public figures exploring homes across a wider range of price points and locations. Instead of only double-digit-crore ultra-luxury investments, recent transactions also show celebrities opting for single-digit-crore properties. The trend suggests that ticket size, location, returns and timing are playing a greater role in their real estate decisions. Mumbai real estate: Marathi actor Prajakta Dnyaneshwar Mali, who recently sold her 473 sq ft apartment in Goregaon East, for ₹1.12 crore (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

Take the case of Marathi actor Prajakta Dnyaneshwar Mali, who recently sold her 473 sq ft apartment in Goregaon East, Mumbai, for ₹1.12 crore, according to an agreement for sale document accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate analytics firm. The transaction was registered on September 10, 2026, with the actor paying a stamp duty of ₹6.73 lakh, according to the document.

The actor could not be reached for a comment.

The sale comes shortly after Mali purchased another apartment in Goregaon East for ₹6.42 crore, according to a registered sale deed dated August 12, 2026. The apartment located in Oberoi Exquisite on Mohan Gokhale Road has a carpet area of approximately 996 sq ft and includes a car parking space. The transaction works out to around ₹64,500 per sq ft of carpet area based on the registered consideration.

The sale deed records a total consideration of ₹6.4 crore, with Mali availing a ₹5.78 crore housing loan from Indian Bank to fund the purchase.

Other real estate deals in Mumbai less than ₹ 5 crore Mali is not the only celebrity to have been active in Mumbai’s residential property market. Earlier this year, actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Shriram Madhav Nene, sold their Juhu apartment for ₹4.40 crore, nearly 14 years after acquiring it for ₹1.94 crore. The transaction represented capital appreciation of around 127%, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene sell apartment in Mumbai's Juhu for ₹4.4 crore, more than double the purchase price

Actor Sanjay Mishra, had also earlier purchased a sea-view apartment in Mumbai’s Madh Island for ₹4.75 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Mishra’s purchase also places him in the same building as playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who bought a four-bedroom apartment there for ₹4.94 crore in December 2024.

Also Read: Actor Sanjay Mishra buys a ₹4.75 crore sea-view flat in Mumbai's Madh Island, becomes neighbour to singer Jubin Nautiyal

Nearly 60% of residential sales in Mumbai in the ₹ 1–5 crore segment The transactions come against a broader shift in Mumbai’s housing market. In 2026 year-to-date, nearly 60% of residential sales in Mumbai were in the ₹1–5 crore segment, according to CRE Matrix. Celebrity purchases and sales, too, appear to be reflecting this broader market trend, with the segment offering a wider choice of locations and property types.

“Celebrity real estate activity is no longer limited to ultra-luxury homes. In 2026 YTD, nearly 60% of Mumbai’s residential sales are in the ₹1–5 crore segment, and celebrities too are looking at this broader market trend. The segment offers more options across locations and property types, making these purchases part of an investment strategy and not just a lifestyle choice,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO, CRE Matrix.

He added that selling a property after strong appreciation does not necessarily signal an exit from real estate. “It could be portfolio rebalancing or moving capital into another asset. Celebrity transactions today show a more investment-led approach, with ticket size, location, returns and timing shaping both buying and selling decisions,” Gupta said.