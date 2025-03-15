Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Motilal Nagar Redevelopment: 5 things to know about Adani Group's latest acquisition in the Mumbai real estate market

ByHT Real Estate News
Mar 15, 2025 11:00 AM IST

Motilal Nagar is one of Mumbai's biggest housing redevelopment projects, covering 143 acres

Gautam Adani's group has emerged as the highest bidder for the 36,000 crore redevelopment of Motilal Nagar in Mumbai's Goregaon, a report by PTI has said.

Gautam Adani's group has emerged as the highest bidder for the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 crore redevelopment of Motilal Nagar in Mumbai's Goregaon, as per reports. (Picture for representational purposes only)(HT Files)
Gautam Adani's group has emerged as the highest bidder for the 36,000 crore redevelopment of Motilal Nagar in Mumbai's Goregaon, as per reports. (Picture for representational purposes only)(HT Files)

This will be the Adani Group's third major acquisition, following the Dharavi slum cluster redevelopment project, the 17-acre land in Bandra Reclamation, and now the Motilal Nagar cluster in Mumbai's Goregaon.

Here are five things you should know about the Motilal Redevelopment project.

1) One of the biggest housing redevelopment project

Motilal Nagar is one of Mumbai's biggest housing redevelopment projects, covering 143 acres in the western suburb of Goregaon West. The project cost for the redevelopment is expected to be around 36,000 crore, a PTI report had said.

2) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was also in the race

According to a PTI report, Adani Properties Pvt Ltd (APPL) emerged as the highest bidder, offering more built-up area than its closest competitor, L&T. APPL won the bid by agreeing to hand over 3.97 lakh sq meters to MHADA, surpassing its rival, which offered 2.6 lakh sq meters. The housing stock for the project is 3.83 lakh sq meters.

Also Read: After Dharavi, Adani Group wins 36,000 crore Motilal Nagar redevelopment project in Mumbai's Goregaon: Report

3) Over 3,000 tenements to be rehabilitated

The Motilal Redevelopment project will rehabilitate 3,372 eligible residential units under MHADA, 328 eligible commercial units, and 1,600 eligible slum tenements per the 1971 Slum Act, the report said.

Also Read: DLF's Aakash Ohri says ‘careful, cautious, and confident' about upcoming Mumbai project launch

4) Maharashtra government designates Motilal Redevelopment Project as 'Special Project' with MHADA in control

The Maharashtra government has designated the Motilal redevelopment project as a 'special project,' with MHADA retaining control to ensure the work is completed based on its economic viability and capabilities, according to a PTI report.

Also Read: Nearly 50% of Mumbai properties registered in 2024 smaller than 650 sq ft, 60% are 1 BHK and 2 BHK homes: MahaRERA data

5) Bombay High Court has approved MHADA as the construction agency

Last week, the Bombay High Court (HC) gave the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) the go-ahead to redevelop Motilal Nagar through a construction and development agency (C&DA). Apart from Motilal Nagar redevelopment, MHADA is also executing Abhyudaya Nagar redevelopment project, Patra Chawl redevelopment and BDD chawl redevelopment, the report said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On