Mumbai luxury homes outpace Singapore as prices rise 1.4% in H1 2026; buyers seek quality over price gains

Mumbai’s prime residential market outperformed Singapore in the first half of 2026, with capital values rising 1.4% in the six months to June, compared with 0.4% in Singapore, according to Savills’ World Cities Prime Residential Index H1 2026. Prime rental values in Mumbai also rose 1.2% during the period.

Mumbai’s prime residential market outperformed Singapore in the first half of 2026, with capital values rising 1.4% in the six months to June, compared with 0.4% in Singapore, a report by Savills has said. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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While redevelopment and infrastructure-led transformation continue to strengthen the city’s residential fundamentals, buyer behaviour is evolving. After several years of strong capital appreciation, luxury homebuyers are becoming more discerning, placing greater emphasis on asset quality, location, lifestyle proposition and long-term value, rather than simply chasing price gains.

At $1,130 per sq ft, Mumbai’s prime residential market remains competitive with established global cities. Its residential transformation is being reinforced by redevelopment and improved connectivity. Infrastructure projects such as the Atal Setu, the Mumbai Coastal Road, and the expanding Metro network are reshaping access across the city, while the Navi Mumbai International Airport and improved connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai are expanding the wider residential catchment, it noted.

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{{^usCountry}} Further connectivity through the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg is strengthening Mumbai’s links with wider Maharashtra and supporting emerging economic and residential corridors. Together, redevelopment and infrastructure investment are strengthening the fundamentals of the city’s residential market, the report noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further connectivity through the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg is strengthening Mumbai’s links with wider Maharashtra and supporting emerging economic and residential corridors. Together, redevelopment and infrastructure investment are strengthening the fundamentals of the city’s residential market, the report noted. {{/usCountry}}

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Savills said Mumbai’s prime residential market demonstrated resilience in H1 2026, with capital values increasing 1.4% in the six months to June. The performance came amid a broader moderation in global prime residential markets.

Within Asia Pacific, Mumbai’s performance placed it behind stronger-performing markets such as Seoul, where capital values rose 4.1%, and Kuala Lumpur, which recorded 2% growth, but ahead of Singapore, which recorded 0.4%, the report noted.

Across the 30 cities tracked by Savills, average prime capital values increased 0.6% in H1 2026, while rents rose 1.1%. Despite the more measured pace of growth, 60% of cities recorded positive capital value growth, underscoring the resilience of the prime residential segment amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

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Savills forecasts 0%-1.9% capital value growth for Mumbai in H2 2026, compared with an average forecast of 0.5% across the 30 cities tracked by the index. Globally, 16 cities are expected to record capital value growth in the second half of the year, while 10 are forecast to remain flat and four to decline.

Mumbai luxury buyers become more selective

Mumbai’s luxury homebuyers are becoming increasingly selective following several years of strong capital appreciation. Purchasing decisions are now more closely linked to the quality and positioning of individual assets, rather than market-wide appreciation alone.

“What is particularly significant is the structural transformation underway across the city, with redevelopment reshaping established neighbourhoods and unlocking constrained land parcels. The transition from ageing housing stock to well-planned, amenity-rich developments is creating a new quality benchmark across established micro-markets,” said Shveta Jain, Managing Director, Residential Services, Savills India.

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“The increasing selectivity among buyers following a period of strong capital appreciation is indicative of a maturing market. We are seeing greater emphasis on the quality of the asset, its location, lifestyle proposition, and long-term value,” she said.

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“This evolution is important for India’s prime residential segment, as demand increasingly differentiates between assets rather than being driven by appreciation alone. We expect this focus on quality and value to remain an important feature of the market through the remainder of 2026,” Jain added.

Mumbai sees 1.2% rental growth in H1 2026

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Mumbai’s prime rental values rose 1.2% in H1 2026, marginally ahead of the global average. Globally, prime rents have continued to outperform capital values since mid-2022, as affordability constraints, economic uncertainty and deferred purchasing decisions have supported demand for rental accommodation, according to Savills.