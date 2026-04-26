Mumbai real estate bungalow deals: 4 transactions of independent homes worth over 864 crore

Mumbai real estate market is generally known for tiny apartments and high rises, however, the city has reported at least four bungalow deals exceeding ₹864 crore in the last two years. The latest was a rare sea-facing, heritage 6BHK bungalow named Leela in Mumbai’s Juhu, sold for ₹221 crore.

Below is the list of four bungalow deals in the Mumbai real estate market

1) Leela Bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu

Mumbai real estate market is generally known for tiny apartments and high rises, however, the city has reported at least four bungalow deals exceeding ₹ 864 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(File Photo/HT Files )

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A rare sea-facing, heritage 6BHK Art Deco bungalow named Leela in Mumbai’s Juhu, owned by the Nanavati family, sold on April 22, 2026, to Notandas Realty, an arm of the Mahesh Notandass Jewellers Group, for ₹221 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Hindustan Times Real Estate.

Listed as a Grade IIB heritage property, the bungalow is located on Juhu Tara Road near the iconic Juhu Beach. Built in the 1950s, the property, owned by the Nanavati family (promoters of Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle), was sold through a bidding process, sources said.

The ground-plus-one bungalow stands on a 1,355 sq metre plot with a built-up area of around 8,480.68 sq ft. It includes a terrace of approximately 2,500 sq ft along with a garden spanning about 5,000 sq ft. Based on the built-up area, the deal translates to roughly ₹2,60,592 per sq ft, which is lower than Uday Kotak’s ₹2.89 lakh per sq ft transaction at Worli Sea Face. Calculated on the total plot area of 14,585 sq ft, the price works out to about ₹1,51,525 per sq ft, according to brokers.

2) Laxmi Nivas, South Mumbai

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{{^usCountry}} Mumbai’s iconic Laxmi Nivas bungalow located on the elite Nepean Sea Road and which served as a secret hideout for freedom fighters during the Quit India Movement in the 1940s, was sold for ₹276 crore in February 2025, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mumbai’s iconic Laxmi Nivas bungalow located on the elite Nepean Sea Road and which served as a secret hideout for freedom fighters during the Quit India Movement in the 1940s, was sold for ₹276 crore in February 2025, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What was once a hub of the freedom movement is now one of the most expensive real estate deals in the Mumbai market, as per Zapkey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What was once a hub of the freedom movement is now one of the most expensive real estate deals in the Mumbai market, as per Zapkey. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the documents, the Kapadia family, which owned the legacy 19,891 sq ft bungalow, sold the property to Vageshwari Properties Private Limited. One of its directors is Elina Nikhil Meswani, wife of Nikhil R Meswani, executive director on the board of Reliance Industries Limited. The documents showed the total built-up area of the property is approximately 19,891.87 sq. ft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the documents, the Kapadia family, which owned the legacy 19,891 sq ft bungalow, sold the property to Vageshwari Properties Private Limited. One of its directors is Elina Nikhil Meswani, wife of Nikhil R Meswani, executive director on the board of Reliance Industries Limited. The documents showed the total built-up area of the property is approximately 19,891.87 sq. ft. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Mumbai’s heritage property, Laxmi Nivas bungalow, sold for ₹276 crore

3) Dwarka Bungalow in Santacruz

A subsidiary of luxury real estate developer ZYJ Builders and Developers acquired the Dwarka Bungalow in Santacruz for ₹164 crore, according to documents accessed by data analytics firm Zapkey.

The property, known as Dwarka Bungalow, is situated on Linking Road, Santacruz West. Spread across 1,266.7 sq m (about 13,629 sq ft), the estate comprises a ground-plus-one structure, along with a garage and auxiliary sheds.

The document showed the company paid a stamp duty of ₹9.8 crore for purchasing the bungalow in November 2025.

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The buyer, ZYJ Estates LLP, acquired the bungalow through partner Zafar Yunus Zaveri. Zaveri is associated with Yunus Jhaveri Architects and is linked to a luxury-focused real estate company involved in high-end residential development in Mumbai. According to the company website, ZYJ Developers is currently executing a project, Sequoia, on 16th Road, Santacruz West.

Also Read: Mumbai redevelopment: Should you sell your apartment to the developer or wait it out through the entire process?

4) Niladri Bungalow, South Mumbai

Ajaykumar Vaghani founder chairman of Hamilton Housewares Private Limited (which owns the 'Milton' brand and is a leading manufacturer and marketer of houseware products in India), purchased Niladri Bungalow in Nepean Sea Road for ₹203 crore in March 2025, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

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The documents showed the bungalow was purchased on March 31, 2025 from United Spirits. It includes a land area of 1,911 sq mtrs and a ground-plus-two bungalow of 18,844 sq ft. A stamp duty of ₹12.23 crore was paid for the purchase of the bungalow.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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