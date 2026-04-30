Mumbai real estate market records 13,800+ property registrations in April 2026; stamp duty collections at 1,100 crore

Property registrations in Mumbai are set to touch 13,864 units in April 2026, marking a 6% year-on-year rise from 13,080 units a year ago and the highest for the month in over a decade, signalling sustained end-user demand. Stamp duty collections are projected to cross ₹1,114 crore, according to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps analysed by Knight Frank India.

Property registrations in Mumbai are set to reach 13,864 units in April 2026, up 6% YoY and the highest in over a decade, signalling strong end-user demand. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

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This also marks the highest April registration volume in the past 14 years, surpassing the previous peak in April 2025, underscoring the resilience of the city’s residential market.Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Property registrations remain steady at over 15,500 in March 2026, stamp duty collections fall by 6%

Property registrations in April, however, declined 13% compared to March 2026, when volumes stood at 15,983 units. Meanwhile, stamp duty collections rose just 1% year-on-year, indicating a shift in the transaction mix, the data showed.

“Mumbai’s residential market continues to demonstrate resilient momentum, with April 2026 registering the strongest performance for any April in over a decade. This sustained growth in registrations underscores enduring end-user confidence, even on a high base. While stamp duty collections have softened, reflecting a marginal recalibration in ticket sizes, underlying demand remains robust. The sequential moderation is largely seasonal, following elevated March closures, and does not detract from Mumbai’s structural strength and long-term attractiveness as one of India’s most compelling residential markets,” Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

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{{^usCountry}} Last month, the Mumbai real estate market registered 15,983 property registrations, a marginal increase from 15,501 in March 2025, according to Maharashtra IGR data accessed by Knight Frank. Stamp duty collections, on the other hand, fell by 6% to ₹1,492 crore in March 2026, from ₹1,589 crore in March 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last month, the Mumbai real estate market registered 15,983 property registrations, a marginal increase from 15,501 in March 2025, according to Maharashtra IGR data accessed by Knight Frank. Stamp duty collections, on the other hand, fell by 6% to ₹1,492 crore in March 2026, from ₹1,589 crore in March 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vandana Ramnani ...Read More Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia. Read Less

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