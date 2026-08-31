Mumbai real estate market reports 12,503 property registrations in August 2026, up 11% YoY

Mumbai real estate market reported a total of 12,503 property registrations in August 2026, an increase of 11% Year-On-Year (YoY) compared to 1,1230 property registrations in August 2025. However, on month on month on month (MoM) basis the city reported a fall of 10% compared to 13,824 property registered in July 2025, according to property registrations data of Maharashtra IGR.

Mumbai real estate market reported a total of 12,503 property registrations in August 2026, an increase of 11% Year-On-Year (YoY) compared to 1,1230 property registrations in August 2025. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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The data shows that the stamp duty collections in August 2026 increased by 12% YoY to ₹1,123 crore from ₹1,000 crore in August 2025. In July 2026, the stamp duty collections stood at ₹1,255 crore.

In the first eight months of 2026, the Mumbai real estate market reported 106,659 property registrations and ₹9,355 crore in stamp duty collections, compared to 99,860 property registrations and stamp duty collections of ₹8,853 crore during the same period in 2025.

The data indicates that property registrations increased by 6.8% in the first eight months of 2026 when compared with 2025, and the stamp duty collections increased by 5.7%.

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{{^usCountry}} “Mumbai’s residential market continues to see healthy demand, with August 2026 projected to record the highest property registrations for the month in more than 14 years. While registration and stamp duty collections have moderated sequentially, their strong YoY growth underscores the continued strength and resilience of underlying housing demand," said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Mumbai’s residential market continues to see healthy demand, with August 2026 projected to record the highest property registrations for the month in more than 14 years. While registration and stamp duty collections have moderated sequentially, their strong YoY growth underscores the continued strength and resilience of underlying housing demand," said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India. {{/usCountry}}

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"The increase in activity, alongside higher stamp duty collections compared to the same period last year, points to sustained homebuyer

interest across the market. As homebuyers become more discerning, well-located developments supported by quality infrastructure are likely to remain attractive. Mumbai's economic depth, employment base and long-term investment appeal will continue to support residential demand," said Baijal.

Pan India scenario

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Housing sales across the top eight cities declined 6.1% year-on-year to 91,729 units in the April-June quarter, from 97,674 units a year earlier, according to PropTiger’s latest Real Insight Residential report. The trend reflected a seasonal moderation ahead of the monsoon and heightened buyer caution amid the US-Iran war.

The impact was sharper in technology-driven markets such as Pune and Bengaluru, where AI-led workforce restructuring and tech-sector layoffs weighed on housing demand, particularly in the sub- ₹1 crore segment, the report said.

Pune recorded the steepest annual decline among the major markets, with housing sales falling 20.8% to 12,642 units from 15,962 units a year earlier. Ahmedabad followed with a 20.2% decline to 7,541 units from 9,451 units, the report showed.

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Bengaluru recorded a 9.2% decline in sales to 14,186 units from 15,628 units in the year-ago period. Delhi-NCR and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) each reported a 7% annual decline.