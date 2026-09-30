Mumbai real estate: US based firm executive buys sea-facing apartment in Bandra for 26.2 crore at 1.3 lakh per sq ft

Miteshwar Singh, a vice president at US-based alternative asset management firm TPG, has purchased a sea-facing apartment worth ₹26 crore in Mumbai's Bandra for ₹1.30 lakh per sq ft, among the highest per sq ft rate in Bandra, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

Mumbai real estate: Miteshwar Singh, a vice president at US-based alternative asset management firm TPG, has purchased a sea-facing apartment worth ₹26 crore in Mumbai's Bandra for ₹1.30 lakh per sq ft, among the highest per sq ft rate. (Picture for representational purposes only) (File Photo )

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According to the documents, the apartment is on the lower floor of the building measuring 2,002 sq ft RERA carpet, along with additional 212 sq ft of balcony/deck area.

The transaction was registered on September 21, 2026, with Miteshwar Singh named as the buyer and JGB Builders LLP (Satguru Builders) as the seller.

Based on the registered transaction value of ₹26,19,04,762 and the 2,002 sq ft RERA carpet area, the apartment works out to approximately ₹1,30,821 per sq ft. This puts the deal among the high-value residential transactions in Mumbai's western suburbs, where premium homes in established locations such as Bandra West command substantial premiums because of their location, limited supply and proximity to the sea.

The homebuyer paid a stamp duty of ₹1.57 crore and a registration fees of ₹30,000, the documents show.

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The apartment, part of the Satguru Kismet project in Bandra West, is located close to Sachin Tendulkar’s bungalow, Carter Road, and the upcoming Bandra-Versova Sea Link connector.

In September 2025, a US-based NRI couple bought two sea-facing apartments in the same building for over ₹56 crore, at a record ₹1.27 lakh per sq ft, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The documents show that the two apartments measure 2,189 sq ft each and have a balcony deck area of around 120 sq ft each.

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The two sea-facing apartments were sold at ₹1.27 lakh per sq ft, among the highest rates in Bandra West.

An email query was sent to Satguru Builders and Miteshwar Singh. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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All about Bandra real estate market

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According to local brokers, the transaction is notable for its location on Carter Road, one of Bandra's prominent residential stretches. The neighbourhood has a mix of luxury apartment developments, older residential buildings and premium redevelopment projects, while its sea-facing promenade, social infrastructure and connectivity have helped sustain demand for high-end homes.

Local brokers noted that in Pali Hill, Bandra West, some apartments have fetched over ₹1.40 lakh per sq ft. Geographically, Bandra is the centre and is famous for Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the country’s costliest commercial district, where several top domestic and international companies have their base.

Bandra is also home to several sea-facing and sea-view luxury apartments, and is also synonymous with Bollywood, as this is the place where several actors and actresses have bought property.

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Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Tripti Dimri, and Sanjay Dutt, among several others, own a property or reside in Bandra. Bollywood legends Dilip Kumar and Rishi Kapoor also lived in the area.