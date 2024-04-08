Mumbai-based Godrej Properties sells homes worth over 3,000 crores in Gurugram

Mumbai-based listed real estate company, Godrej Properties Ltd, on April 8 announced that it has sold over 1050 homes worth over ₹3,000 crore in its project, Godrej Zenith, located in Sector 89, Gurugram, the company said in its regulatory filing. Mumbai-based listed real estate company, Godrej Properties Ltd, on April 8 announced that it has sold over 1050 homes worth over ₹ 3,000 crore in its Gurugram project, (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexel)

Godrej Zenith is GPL's largest residential development in Gurugram. The company has recorded a 473 % YoY increase in sales in Gurugram in FY24 and has a strong launch pipeline for FY25 which includes new project launches planned in Sector 103, Sector 43, and Sector 54. These planned launches will significantly strengthen GPL’s presence in the city.

This is the second time in Gurugram, and the fourth time pan India, that GPL has recorded sales of over ₹2,000 crore during launch in FY24. The company sold inventory worth around ₹2,690 crore in its project, Godrej Reserve, located in Kandivali, Mumbai in Q4 FY24.



It also sold inventory worth over ₹2,875 crore in its project, Godrej Aristocrat, located in Sector 49 on Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram, and achieved sales worth over ₹2,000 crore in its project, Godrej Tropical Isle in Noida in Q2 FY24, the company said.

“We are delighted with the response to our project, Godrej Zenith. We’d like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. Gurugram is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties, and we will look to further strengthen our presence in Gurugram in the years ahead,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region), Pune and Bengaluru.