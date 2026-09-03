NCLAT seeks status report on delayed Supertech housing projects by NBCC

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT has directed the committee overseeing the progress of stalled housing projects of debt-ridden realty firm Supertech to file a status report within two weeks on steps towards commencement of construction and awarding of work in 16 NBCC-managed projects.

The insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT has directed the committee overseeing the progress of stalled housing projects of debt-ridden realty firm Supertech to file a status report within two weeks, (Picture for representational purposes only) (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

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The direction comes after homebuyers complained before a three-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) of delays beyond timelines fixed earlier.

The appellate tribunal noted that as per its earlier order dated May 6, 2026, the process for awarding work on the projects was to begin before July 31, 2026, and construction to commence within a month thereafter, the timelines that have not been met.

There is also a grievance raised by the stakeholders in the 16 NBCC projects, which are being managed and looked after by the apex court committee, it said.

"It is also submitted that the timelines as mentioned in the order dated May 6, 2026 for starting the process of awarding work prior to July 31, 2026 and commencement of construction within a month have not started as yet," it said.

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{{^usCountry}} Moreover, the bench, which was headed by Officiating Chairperson Justice Yogesh Khanna, also noted that salaries of employees have not been paid for the last three months, and directed the apex court committee to look into the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, the bench, which was headed by Officiating Chairperson Justice Yogesh Khanna, also noted that salaries of employees have not been paid for the last three months, and directed the apex court committee to look into the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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This was brought to notice by R K Arora, Chairman, who is part of the suspended board of Supertech.

"Learned counsel for the Suspended Director submits that salaries of the employees have not been paid for the last three months. The Apex Court Committee to consider the same," NCLAT recorded in its 4-page interim order.

The appellate tribunal has now directed that a "status report as to what steps have been taken qua the ongoing projects be filed by the Apex Court Committee within two weeks from today".

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Also Read: Supertech twin towers: SC defers hearing on plea seeking refund for homebuyers

On December 12, 2024, NCLAT had constituted an Apex Court Committee and had directed state-run NBCC to take over and complete Supertech's 16 stalled housing projects. It had also directed the project-wise committees to oversee the process, with separate accounts to be maintained.

Besides, the NCLAT also took note of complaints regarding water-logging in the basements of Supertech Ecociti and Supertech 34 Pavilion projects, and directed counsel for Arora in one of the related IAs to take instructions on furnishing original basement plans and drawings.

On a separate application concerning legal fees payable to lawyers representing the IRP (Interim Resolution Professional), NCLAT noted that the applicants have already approached the Apex Court Committee for a view.

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"It is submitted that the Applicants have already approached the Apex Court Committee. The Apex Court Committee may take a view in this regard," said the bench, which also comprised Technical Members Barun Mitra and Ajai Das Mehrotra.

NCLAT also observed that in continuation of its earlier order, the Apex Court Committee has filed its status report.

Counsel for the Promoter submitted that a copy of the status report was received only a day prior to the hearing and sought time to respond, following which the tribunal directed that such response be filed within a week.

The tribunal also flagged a plea seeking substitution of the Apex Court Committee in place of the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP), after the latter was removed as Chairperson of the Committee.

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The applicant's counsel submitted that the incoming IRP is set to be appointed as secretary of the Committee, warranting the substitution. The respondent has been asked to file a reply within a week, while the Committee was asked to expedite the new IRP's appointment.

Arora's counsel submitted that a new IRP would now act as the secretary of the Apex Court Committee, making it necessary to substitute the committee in place of the IRP.

However, this was opposed by creditors who sought time to file a reply.

On this, NCLAT said: "The Apex Court Committee may take steps to expedite the appointment of the IRP in the present matter.

The appellate tribunal has listed the matter on September 14, 2026 for the next hearing.

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Also Read: SC comes to the rescue of Supertech homebuyers, upholds NCLAT order asking NBCC to take over stalled projects

Supertech is going through the rigours of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), initiated by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over the plea of its lead lender, Union Bank of India, on March 20, 2021.