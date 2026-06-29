Oberoi Realty debuts in Delhi-NCR with Three Sixty North, luxury homes priced from 18 crore

Oberoi Realty has launched Three Sixty North, its first ultra luxury housing project in Delhi-NCR, spread across 14.8 acres on Golf Course Extension Road in Sector 58, Gurugram. The development draws inspiration from its flagship Three Sixty West project in Mumbai, with residences priced from ₹18 crore onwards, the company said on June 29.

Oberoi Realty has launched Three Sixty North, its first ultra luxury housing project in Gurugram

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“Drawing inspiration from Three Sixty West in Mumbai, Three Sixty North personifies Oberoi Realty’s vision for the future of ultra-luxury living. The project brings together refined architecture, design-led expansive homes, and lifestyle experiences,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The master-planned development will span seven residential towers, landscaped gardens, a state-of-the-art clubhouse and premium amenities. Phase 1 will comprise 432 residences across six towers, while the seventh tower will be launched in Phase 2, the company said.

Project specifications

The first phase will offer 3 BHK + Studio, 4 BHK + Studio, duplex and penthouse residences, with saleable areas ranging from around 5,500 sq ft to over 13,000 sq ft. Prices start at ₹18 crore, excluding applicable taxes, the company said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our entry into the NCR market marks an important milestone in Oberoi Realty's growth journey and reflects our long-term vision of building distinctive developments in India's leading markets. Over the last four decades, we have established a strong track record of creating landmark addresses in Mumbai, guided by a steadfast commitment to design excellence, quality and customer experience. With Three Sixty North, we are bringing this philosophy to Gurugram through design-led development inspired by the vision that shaped Three Sixty West,” said Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director, Oberoi Realty, said, {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our entry into the NCR market marks an important milestone in Oberoi Realty's growth journey and reflects our long-term vision of building distinctive developments in India's leading markets. Over the last four decades, we have established a strong track record of creating landmark addresses in Mumbai, guided by a steadfast commitment to design excellence, quality and customer experience. With Three Sixty North, we are bringing this philosophy to Gurugram through design-led development inspired by the vision that shaped Three Sixty West,” said Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director, Oberoi Realty, said, {{/usCountry}}

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“We believe the project will resonate with discerning homeowners seeking expansive residences, privacy and a truly elevated living experience,” he said.

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The development comprises Club Three Sixty North, offering spaces for wellness, fitness, recreation and social engagement. This seamless living experience is extended further by the Boulevard, a vibrant high street with curated retail, cafés and landscaped plazas, creating a dynamic lifestyle destination that integrates convenience, leisure and lifestyle offerings within the development, the company said.

“Three Sixty North is expected to appeal to entrepreneurs, business leaders, global Indians and discerning homebuyers seeking an exclusive address in one of Gurugram's most sought-after neighbourhoods,” the company said.

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