Oberoi Realty's bookings in FY26 fell by 24% to 698 units, booking value up by 3% at 5,447 crore

Mumbai-based, listed real estate developer Oberoi Realty's annual sales booking for FY26 fell by 24 per cent to 698 units from 929 units in FY25. However, the number of units booked rose 76 per cent in Q4FY26 to 229 from 130 in Q3FY26. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the number of units booked also increased by 196 per cent from 78 in Q4FY25, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Mumbai-based, listed real estate developer Oberoi Realty's annual sales booking for FY26 fell by 24 per cent to 698 units from 929 units in FY25. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Oberoi Realty Photo )

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According to the filing, the total carpet area booked in FY26 decreased by 10% to 11.47 lakh sq ft from 12.83 lakh sq ft in FY26. In the Q4FY26, as much as 3.57 lakh sq ft was booked compared to 1.86 lakh sq ft in Q3FY26 and 1.37 lakh sq ft in Q4FY25.

Booking value rises despite a decline in the number of units booked

The company has announced that its booking value increased by 3% to ₹5,447 crore in FY26, from ₹5,281 crore in FY25. In terms of a quarter-on-quarter basis, the booking value increased by 100% from ₹836 crore in Q3FY26 to ₹1,673 crore in Q4FY26.

In Q4FY25, the booking value stood at ₹853 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} "Oberoi Realty showcased a strong Q4FY26 despite the absence of project launches due to delays. During FY26, the company has secured three project developments across Southern and Western Mumbai, as well as a significant land parcel near Bandra Railway station. Going ahead in FY27E, the company has multiple project launches lined up, which will be a key growth driver over the medium term," ICICI Direct Research said in a note on April 21. Project acquisitions announced by Oberoi Realty in the recent past {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Oberoi Realty showcased a strong Q4FY26 despite the absence of project launches due to delays. During FY26, the company has secured three project developments across Southern and Western Mumbai, as well as a significant land parcel near Bandra Railway station. Going ahead in FY27E, the company has multiple project launches lined up, which will be a key growth driver over the medium term," ICICI Direct Research said in a note on April 21. Project acquisitions announced by Oberoi Realty in the recent past {{/usCountry}}

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In the first week of April 2026, Oberoi Realty signed a development agreement (DA) for the redevelopment of a 1,740 sq m land parcel in South Mumbai's Malabar Hill area. The company plans to undertake the project under the Maharashtra government's cluster development scheme.

According to the company, the said land is proposed to be developed along with other adjoining society/ies under the cluster development scheme.

On March 28, Oberoi Realty announced inking DA for the redevelopment of two housing societies in the Peddar Road area of South Mumbai. The company, in a regulatory filing, said the project is estimated to have a sale potential of 1.40 lakh sq ft of RERA carpet area. In a note issued on March 30, ICICI Direct Research estimated the gross sales potential at more than ₹1,500 crore.

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Also Read: Oberoi Realty inks agreement for redevelopment under cluster development scheme in South Mumbai's Malabar Hill

Earlier in March, Oberoi Realty had inked a deal with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for a land parcel in Mumbai's Versova area. The company announced on March 16 that it entered into a development agreement for MHADA-owned land in Aram Nagar, in the Versova area of Andheri West, Mumbai.

Also Read: Oberoi Realty inks development agreement for the redevelopment of two housing societies on Peddar Road in South Mumbai

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In February 2025, Oberoi Realty announced that it emerged as the highest bidder, quoting ₹5,400 crore for the lease of 11 acres of land in Mumbai's Bandra East. The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) had floated the bids for the same.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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