Panchshil Realty's arm buys Capgemini’s Knowledge Park in Airoli near Mumbai for ₹550 crore

Prime Lohegaon Infraspaces LLP, a subsidiary of Pune-based Panchshil Realty, has acquired Capgemini’s Knowledge Park in Airoli, Thane, near Mumbai, for ₹550 crore, making it one of the largest commercial real estate transactions of the year in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Prime Lohegaon Infraspaces LLP, a subsidiary of Pune-based Panchshil Realty, has acquired Capgemini’s Knowledge Park in Airoli, near Mumbai. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The transaction, registered on September 17, 2025, attracted a stamp duty of ₹27.5 crore.

According to the documents, the acquisition includes multiple land parcels and buildings in the Thane Creek Industrial Area at Dighe, Airoli, in the Thane district.

The deal covers multiple plots spread across a total of 15.38 acres, which together comprise five commercial buildings, a training centre, utility buildings, a visitors' plaza, three cafes, and a guest house, the documents show.

The campus is a major IT hub in the region and has been home to thousands of technology professionals. Three companies, Here Technologies (Here Mumbai), GEP, Atos Global IT Solutions & Services Pvt Ltd, and Solcen Technologies Pvt Ltd, have their office spaces here.

An email query sent to Panchshil Group and Capgemini Technology Pvt Ltd did not get any response. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Also Read: CitiCorp Services India Pvt Ltd leases 7.7 lakh sq ft office space in Pune's Kharadi for ₹1,096 crore for 10 years

Panchshil purchased real estate worth over ₹1,000 crore in 2025 near Mumbai

Panchshil Realty, a leading player in Pune’s real estate market, has been steadily expanding its presence in Mumbai.

Gramercy Info Park Pvt Ltd, an arm of Pune-based Panchshil Realty, purchased two industrial land parcels in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli area for ₹615 crore in February 2025, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.com.

Also Read: Wipro leases 3.87 lakh sq ft in Mindspace Business Park in Navi Mumbai's Airoli for 10 years

The first transaction involves a 73,600 sq m land parcel in the TTC Industrial Area in the MIDC area of Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai. According to the documents, the land was purchased for ₹235.34 crore.

The second transaction includes 1.18 lakh sq m in the TTC Industrial area of MIDC Ghansoli. The documents show that the land was purchased for ₹379.65 crore.

Also Read: Gramercy Info Park Pvt Ltd buys two industrial land parcels in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli for ₹615 crore

The transactions were registered on February 11, 2025. The sellers are Savitri Tulsidas Mehta and others. The documents showed that a stamp duty of ₹30.75 crore and registration fees of ₹60,000 were paid for both land transactions.

Panchshil Realty, a luxury real estate developer in Pune, previously partnered with the Trump Organization to develop the Trump Towers in the Kalyani Nagar area. The project features two 23-story towers, each offering 46 single-floor apartments. The ready-to-move-in apartments span a total of 3.69 lakh sq ft and comprise spacious 5.5 BHK units.