Gramercy Info Park Pvt Ltd buys two industrial land parcels in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli for 615 crore

Gramercy Info Park Pvt Ltd, an arm of Pune-based Panchshil Realty, has purchased two industrial land parcels in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli area for ₹615 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.com. Gramercy Info Park Pvt Ltd, an arm of Pune-based Panchshil Realty Group, has purchased two land parcels worth ₹ 615 crore in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli area. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The first transaction involves a 73,600 sq mtrs land parcel in the TTC Industrial Area in the MIDC area of Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai. According to the documents, the land was purchased for ₹235.34 crore.

The second transaction includes 1.18 lakh sq mtrs in the TTC Industrial area of MIDC Ghansoli. The documents show that the land was purchased for ₹379.65 crore.

The transactions were registered on February 11, 2025. The sellers are Savitri Tulsidas Mehta and others. The documents showed that a stamp duty of ₹30.75 crore and registration fees of ₹60,000 were paid for both land transactions.

Panchshil Realty, a luxury real estate developer in Pune, previously partnered with the Trump Organization to develop the Trump Towers in the Kalyani Nagar area. The project features two 23-story towers, each offering 46 single-floor apartments. The 46 ready-to-move-in apartments span a total of 3.69 lakh sq ft and comprise spacious 5.5 BHK units.

Gramercy Info Park and sellers of the land parcels could not be reached for comment.

Land deals on the rise in Maharashtra

In the last two months, several land deals have been registered in and around Pune, including Mumbai.

In January 2025, Chennai-based Casagrand Millenia Private Limited purchased a land parcel in Pune's Wagholi for Rs. 126.04 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

On February 4, UC Punawale Skyscrapers LLP purchased a land parcel in Punawale in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, for ₹129 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

On February 6, Pune-based Westcon Space Private Limited, an arm of Solitaire Group, has purchased around four hectares (almost 10 acres) of land in Pune's Wagholi area for ₹129 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.com

While in Pune, a several outright purchase of land has been reported, in the Mumbai real estate market, several of listed real estate developers have announced multiple redevelopment and cluster development projects in the city.