For Gurugram-based Pioneer Urban Land & Infrastructure, the next phase of growth will be defined by selective expansion into luxury housing, senior living and commercial real estate rather than a race to increase the number of projects. The boutique developer, which has spent four decades building a presence in Gurugram, is now looking beyond its home market to Vrindavan, where it plans to launch a luxury residential development with a senior living component in 2027.

Pioneer Urban CMD Manish Periwal told Hindustan Times that the company is exploring a luxury residential project in Vrindavan in association with ISKCON, with a senior living component and homes priced between ₹5 crore and ₹10 crore.

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The proposed development, being explored in association with ISKCON through an asset-light model, will target a distinct buyer segment comprising people seeking a lifestyle upgrade in the temple town, visitors looking for a second home where they can spend time, investors and elderly residents.

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“We are exploring a luxury residential project in Vrindavan, which we plan to launch next year in association with ISKCON. The development will cater to people looking to enhance their lifestyle in the temple town, including tourists and investors who want to own a second home to spend time in. There is also a segment of elderly people who would want to have a home there. As part of the larger development, we will also have a senior living component. The ticket size is expected to be in the range of ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore,” Manish Periwal, chairman and managing director of Pioneer Urban, told Hindustan Times.

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{{^usCountry}} The project will include a senior living component within a larger residential ecosystem, with the developer aiming to create communities that cater to people with similar lifestyles and needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project will include a senior living component within a larger residential ecosystem, with the developer aiming to create communities that cater to people with similar lifestyles and needs. {{/usCountry}}

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"We are creating communities, and people with similar profiles and similar needs tend to come together," Periwal said.

Building on its senior living experience

Pioneer Urban entered the senior living segment with Advait in Gurugram, launched in 2025 in partnership with J K Organisation through its real estate arm, J K Urbanscapes Developers (formerly J K Cotton). Located in Sector 50, Nirvana Country, with direct access from Golf Course Extension Road, the 2.6-acre project represents an investment of approximately ₹300 crore.

Also Read: Gurugram’s senior living market gains ground as high-net-worth retirees and NRIs drive demand

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The development has Fortis as its healthcare partner and is the first IGBC Platinum-certified project in Haryana to receive a licence under the state's Retirement Policy. Currently under construction, Advait is expected to be ready for occupancy by early 2027.

The company expects to draw on its experience with Advait for future senior living developments. Periwal said the segment also offers an investment opportunity for buyers who may purchase homes and subsequently rent them out.

"Senior living gives you a better spread than normal housing because of the rental opportunity," he told Hindustan Times.

Under Haryana's retirement housing rules, the primary resident must be at least 55 years old. However, eligibility conditions may vary across states, as housing and land policies are governed by individual state regulations. The company is not ruling out another senior living development in Gurugram, where it understands the market and sees opportunities. However, Periwal said the developer was not yet committing to a particular location.

A ₹ 3,500-crore bet on ultra-luxury housing in Gurugram

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While exploring new markets and housing formats, Pioneer Urban intends to remain focused on the luxury segment. Its latest offering, Alura, an ultra-luxury serviced residences project in Sector 62 along Golf Course Extension Road, reflects the developer's ambition to target affluent homebuyers seeking expansive, highly personalised residences.

Spread across 6.99 acres in Pioneer District, the project will comprise approximately 250 residences across two towers. Individual homes will range from 7,000 sq ft to 15,000 sq ft, with select duplexes and penthouses extending to 18,000 sq ft. Prices start at ₹28 crore and go up to approximately ₹45 crore.

The company is investing more than ₹3,500 crore in the development and expects sales realisation of over ₹9,000 crore. The project has an overall built-up area of approximately 3.4 million sq ft, including the clubhouse and basement areas.

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Construction has begun, with diaphragm walls completed and excavation under way. The project is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2031. "Luxury, uber-luxury, needs to be experienced first," Periwal said, explaining why the company waited several months after securing RERA registration before formally launching the project.

The developer is also focusing on proportions and personalisation. Apartments will come with basic finishes rather than a bare-shell format, allowing residents to customise interiors. Ceiling heights will be 4.05 metres, while every apartment will have a private landing. The two towers will have separate service cores, with three apartments sharing a service core in the West Tower and four in the East Tower.

The project is aimed at a mix of established Gurugram families, the next generation of business owners, chief executives and senior professionals working with multinational companies. Pioneer Urban is also looking at affluent buyers from Delhi who may consider moving from independent bungalows to large-format apartments with managed services.

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The developer is not exclusively targeting non-resident Indians, although it expects interest from that segment. Its broader focus is on well-travelled, globally exposed buyers who appreciate the scale, design and services being offered.

Services over branded residences

Despite being positioned as serviced residences, Alura will not have an international hotel operator attached to it. Instead, Pioneer Urban plans to manage hospitality services through its own team.

Periwal said the company wants to provide value-added services without significantly increasing the recurring maintenance costs for residents. An association with an international hotel chain, he believes, could push up common area maintenance (CAM) expenses.

"While we have to add value, it also has to be done at the right cost. Revenue expenditure is very important for a client," he said.

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Also Read: Why Delhi-NCR’s rich are checking into 5-star branded residences

The company's approach to branded residences is similarly service-led. While it has held discussions with several international brands, it will consider an association only if the brand brings tangible service value to residents.

Commercial real estate and selective expansion

Alongside residential development, Pioneer Urban is preparing to enter another phase of commercial real estate expansion. The company plans to launch a commercial project shortly, with Hines appointed as development manager.

Delhi is also on its radar, particularly following the new Master Plan, although the developer does not currently own land in the capital. Periwal said the company remains open to opportunities but wants to assess the market and regulatory framework before committing capital.

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Noida and Mumbai are not immediate priorities. Gurugram, where the developer has an established presence and land bank, remains its principal market.

"We are a boutique developer. We want to focus on one thing and try to complete it before we jump to the next. So you are never going to see volume or velocity numbers, but you will only see quality," Periwal said.

The developer is also not looking to list on the stock exchanges at present.

Also Read: DLF, other real estate firms set eyes on senior living projects in Gurugram