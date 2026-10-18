Manasum, Signature Global join hands for 164-unit senior living project in Gurugram, eye ₹575 crore sales
Gurugram real estate: Manasum enters Delhi-NCR with a 164-unit senior living project with Signature Global, estimated to have a sales potential of ₹575 crore
Manasum Senior Living and Signature Global have joined hands to develop a 164-unit senior living project in Gurugram, marking Manasum’s entry into the Delhi-NCR market. The project has an estimated sales potential of ₹575 crore.
Located at Signature Global Sarvam at DXP Estates, Sector 37D, Gurugram, Manasum Varishta will comprise 164 three-bedroom apartments. The residences will be available in two configurations of 1,815 sq ft and 1,840 sq ft, with an expected price of around ₹3.7 crore per unit.
The project is being developed under a partnership model, with Signature Global responsible for land, development and construction, including project financing, approvals and liaisoning. Manasum will undertake the marketing and sales of the residences and manage the senior living operations and services after handover.
The development is part of a 14-acre project with an overall development area of approximately 3.6 million sq ft. The construction contract has been awarded, and work is expected to commence within a month. The companies are targeting sales closure within 12-18 months, while handover is expected in around 48 months.
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The senior living offering will include food and beverage services, concierge services, housekeeping, 24/7 healthcare support, an ambulance on standby, and round-the-clock community engagement activities.
Manasum expands to North India
Anantharam V. Varayur, Co-Founder, Manasum Senior Living, said, “Gurugram marks an important step in Manasum’s expansion into North India. Our partnership with Signature Global allows us to bring our senior living operating model to the Delhi-NCR market while leveraging the developer’s capabilities in project execution. We will focus on the sales and long-term management of the community, including the services and support required for senior residents.”
Devender Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, Signature Global, said, “The partnership brings together Signature Global’s development capabilities and Manasum’s specialised senior living expertise. We will develop the project in line with Manasum’s specifications, while Manasum will lead sales and subsequently manage the senior living operations. The collaboration adds a specialised residential offering to the Gurugram market.”
Manasum Senior Living is one of the leading senior living developers in South India, founded by Anantharam V. Varayur, Sumanthy Anantharam and Kushal Ramesh. The company develops purpose-built senior living communities, primarily through partnerships with established real estate developers.
Also Read: Senior living market shifts beyond one-size-fits-all model, offers luxury in metros, affordability in Tier-2 cities
The company currently operates projects across Karnataka, Goa and Andhra Pradesh, while expanding into Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka and North India. Manasum currently has around 950 operational units, over 1,000 under development, and more than 750 in the pipeline. As part of its pan-India expansion strategy, the company is targeting 10,000 senior living units by 2030. It plans to invest nearly ₹800 crore and launch more than 25 projects over the next five years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More