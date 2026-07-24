Prestige Estates’ arm acquires over 2 acres of land in Mumbai's Mulund for 110.75 crore

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates' arm, Prestige Mulund Realty Private Limited, acquired a 9,497 sq meter (over two acres) factory land in Mumbai's Mulund from Shamvik Glasstech and General Glass Company for a total consideration of ₹110.75 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Mumbai real estate update: Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates' arm, Prestige Mulund Realty Private Limited, acquired a 9,497 sq meter (over two acres) factory land in Mumbai's Mulund. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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According to the documents, the property is located in Mulund West, near its existing Prestige City Township in Mulund, of over 30 acres.

The Prestige City project in Mulund is the company's integrated development with multiple clusters of high-rise towers. It spans roughly 32.71 acres, with about 2,761 homes across six towers up to 54 floors, and is located near Yogi Hills in Mulund West.

According to CRE Matrix, the additional acquisition of the 2.35-acre plot is fresh, and it will most likely extend the township footprint or add a new phase.

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{{^usCountry}} The transaction was registered on July 16, 2026, for which the developer paid ₹6.64 crore towards stamp duty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transaction was registered on July 16, 2026, for which the developer paid ₹6.64 crore towards stamp duty. {{/usCountry}}

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Documents show that the land parcel spans 9,497.30 sq metres, while the existing structure on the site has a built-up area of 4,638.06 sq metres. Based on the transaction value, the deal works out to nearly ₹1.17 lakh per sq metre of land, according to the documents.

According to CRE Matrix, the total consideration for acquiring the land is ₹11 crore, of which ₹80 crore was paid, and the balance ₹30 crore will be paid in the form of 14 apartments plus 28 car parking spaces, free of cost, in its project The Prestige City, Mulund.

An email query sent to Prestige Estates, Shamvik Glasstech Pvt Ltd, and General Glass Co Pvt Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received. did not get any response.

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Prestige City, Mulund

The Prestige City, Mulund, was among Prestige Group's first major developments in Mumbai following its entry into the city's real estate market in 2022.

Spread across more than 30 acres in the foothills of the Yogi Hills, the project is an integrated township comprising residential towers and retail and commercial spaces. In May 2025, Prestige completed Siesta, the township's first residential phase, marking one of the group's first project deliveries in Mumbai.

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The per sq ft price across the Mulund West market ranges between ₹25,000 to ₹35,000 per sq ft, and a rent for a 2 BHK apartment in old and semi-old buildings is in the range of ₹35,000 to ₹45,000 per month, according to local brokers.