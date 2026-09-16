Propstack, CBRE South Asia partner to strengthen data-led real estate services

Propstack, a real estate data and analytics solutions firm, has announced a strategic enterprise agreement with global consultancy CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, to integrate its data and analytics platform across its India operations to enhance market intelligence, investment analysis, and client advisory capabilities.

Propstack, a real estate data and analytics firm, has entered into a strategic enterprise agreement with global consultancy CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd to integrate its data and analytics platform across CBRE’s India operations. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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The integration will roll out in phases across CBRE's key service lines, starting this September, the company said.

The Propstack proprietary data infrastructure and predictive analytics will complement that in-house strength, supporting CBRE teams in investment advisory, occupier advisory and client reporting, the company said in a statement. "This partnership with CBRE validates our mission to democratise access to institutional-grade real estate intelligence," said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder at Propstack. "CBRE's adoption of our platform across their enterprise underscores the critical demand for real-time, data-driven insights in commercial real estate. Together, we're setting a new standard for how the industry leverages data to drive strategic decisions," he said.

"Our clients make big real estate decisions, and they count on us for sharp, timely insights," said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO – India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

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{{^usCountry}} "Bringing Propstack's platform into our workflows will help our teams move faster and go deeper. It builds on the research and market intelligence CBRE is known for," he said. Partnership to build on research and market intelligence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Bringing Propstack's platform into our workflows will help our teams move faster and go deeper. It builds on the research and market intelligence CBRE is known for," he said. Partnership to build on research and market intelligence {{/usCountry}}

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“This partnership may reflect a structural shift within India’s commercial real estate sector. In addition, the entry of institutional sovereign wealth funds, private equity, foreign pension capital, and publicly listed REITs has dramatically increased the demand for verifiable and auditable data, ” said Seetharaman.

Rather than developing proprietary databases from scratch, integrating nimble technology stacks allows established firms to expedite underwriting feasibility studies and advise institutional investors with unprecedented analytical rigor, clarity, and speed, delivering vital fiduciary assurance for investors, he said.

More broadly, as automated valuation tools and predictive modeling gain traction across asset management practices, access to clean, granular transaction logs will ultimately dictate long-term competitive advantage, he added. Advisory organisations that leverage continuous data integration will navigate cyclical market corrections far more effectively, while traditional operators relying on opaque datasets risk losing critical mandate share across an increasingly institutionalized and competitive built-environment ecosystem nationwide, it added.

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Propstack is a real estate data and analytics company specialising in market intelligence, investment analysis, and occupier advisory.

CBRE, a US-based international property consultancy headquartered in Dallas, was the first such firm to set up an office in India in 1994. It provides clients with a range of real estate solutions, including strategic consulting, valuations and appraisals, capital markets, leasing, global workplace solutions, property management and project management.

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