Maha govt launches online lottery for 5,211 houses under MHADA in Pune | Details here

The Maharashtra government, led by Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, has launched an online lottery for 5,211 houses in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)'s Pune division.

According to reports, the online draw, said to be the biggest this year, began at 10am at Pune's zilla parishad hall as the monsoon session at Maharashtra legislative assembly got underway.

The programme organised in the committee hall of Vidhan Bhavan was also attended by other dignitaries, including principal secretary of housing department Milind Mhaiskar and MHADA vice president Anil Diggikar among others.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times's Marathi edition, the lottery is being conducted in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur and Kolhapur districts. The computerised lottery of a total of 5,211 flats, including 278 under various schemes of MHADA, and 2,845 flats of MHADA - is based on a first-come-first-serve basis. This year, the MHADA has drawn three big draws.

While inaugurating the lottery, Shinde spoke about the government's commitment to provide residences and affordable houses to common people through the MHADA and CIDCO.

The CM also said that out of the flats that were drawn today, 3,000 houses were ready and would be distributed in the next few months, while the rest of the flats will be completed and distributed in one-and-a-half years.

