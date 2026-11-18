Puravankara launches ₹2,000-crore Purva Cityspire project in Kochi, expects 40% demand from NRIs
Kerala real estate: Despite Middle East geopolitical uncertainty, Puravankara hasn't seen a dip in NRI housing demand in Kochi, said Mallanna Sasalu, CEO, South
Bengaluru-based Puravankara Limited has launched Purva Cityspire, a residential project with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,000 crore, within its approximately 18-acre integrated township, Purva City, in Edappally, Kochi in Kerala.
Speaking at the launch, Mallanna Sasalu, CEO – South, Puravankara Limited, said the company expects demand from local homebuyers, buyers from other cities in Kerala and non-resident Indians (NRIs). While geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East could affect remittances and the financial circumstances of some overseas Indians, the company has not seen this translate into a significant decline in housing demand from NRIs.
Sasalu said the company expects demand from local homebuyers, people from other cities in Kerala and non-resident Indians (NRIs). "We believe the buyer profile will be divided broadly into three segments: around 40% from Kochi, 20% from other cities in Kerala and metropolitan centres such as Bengaluru and Mumbai, and the remaining 40% from NRIs," Sasalu said. He clarified that this was the company's estimate of the likely buyer profile.
The development will comprise 1,056 premium two- and three-bedroom apartments across six towers rising up to 33 floors. The homes will range from 1,271 sq ft to 1,895 sq ft, with prices starting at ₹1.44 crore for two-bedroom apartments and ₹1.77 crore for three-bedroom units, the company said.
More than 50% of the development is planned as open space, including landscaped areas at the ground and podium levels for recreation and community activities. The larger township is envisioned as a mixed-use development, with commercial spaces and another residential phase planned subsequently.
Kochi has traditionally attracted Non-Resident Keralites looking to return to the state or maintain a second home in their hometown, he said. In an earlier development in the same location, more than 35-40% of the company's sales came from NRIs, while local buyers accounted for approximately 45-50% of purchases, he told reporters.
The company is also seeing interest from professionals, including doctors and healthcare workers, as well as buyers from other Kerala cities such as Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode who want a home in Kochi, he said.
Middle East conflict and NRI housing demand
Sasalu said geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East could affect remittances and the financial circumstances of some overseas Indians, but the company has not seen this translate into a significant decline in housing interest from NRIs.
"Home buying is not about what is happening at a particular point in time. It is a long-term investment. In fact, the conflict has also prompted some people to consider buying a home here, as they look to invest their savings in a property in their hometown," he said.
He added that Kochi continues to attract NRIs who want to return to Kerala eventually and view residential property as a long-term investment.
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Mixed-use development
Purva City is planned as an integrated mixed-use township, with commercial development and an additional residential phase to follow. According to Sasalu, the construction activity generated by the current project could exceed ₹600 crore, supporting economic activity in the locality.
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Puravankara's plans for senior living
On the company's plans in the senior living segment, Sasalu said Puravankara is currently exploring partnerships with established operators rather than developing an independent senior living brand.
"Senior living has three components: healthcare, hospitality and real estate. We are real estate developers, and to operate in senior living, we would need to build capabilities in healthcare and hospitality as well. We are in discussions with several established senior living operators, where we could become their real estate partners," he said.
The company does not currently have plans to launch a senior living brand of its own, he told Hindustan Times.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More