Mumbai’s 5 crore-plus luxury housing market records 17 daily deals worth 32,623 crore in H1 FY27: Report

Mumbai’s luxury housing market recorded an average of 17 daily transactions involving apartments priced above ₹5 crore during the first half of FY27, with total sales valued at ₹32,623 crore, according to the Lighthouse Luxury H1 FY27 report. Between April and September 2026, the Mumbai real estate market witnessed 3,145 transactions in this segment, with Worli leading the market with 275 deals, the report said.

Mumbai real estate update: Luxury housing market recorded an average of 17 daily transactions involving apartments priced above ₹5 crore during the first half of FY27, with total sales valued at ₹32,623 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo)

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According to the report, transactions in the above ₹5 crore segment increased by 10.5% to 1,651 transactions, and the value rose by 17.1% to ₹17,600 crore in Q2FY27 compared to 1,499 transactions worth ₹1,4903 crore in Q1FY27.

From ₹ 5 crore to above ₹ 50 crore

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The report said that homes priced between ₹5 crore and ₹10 crore accounted for 2,212 sales, totalling ₹14,845 crore, with an average ticket size of ₹6.7 crore. In the ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore category, 703 homes were sold for a combined ₹9,399 crore, averaging ₹13.4 crore per home.

In the ₹20 crore to ₹50 crore segment, nearly 201 homes were sold for a total of ₹5,842 crore, with an average ticket size of ₹29.1 crore. Meanwhile, the ₹50 crore-plus category saw 29 homes sold for a combined ₹2,536 crore, averaging ₹87.5 crore per home, according to the report.

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{{^usCountry}} The report said that the top-end segment accounted for a disproportionately large share of the total sales value. Homes priced above ₹20 crore accounted for 7% of total sales by volume but 26% of the total value. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report said that the top-end segment accounted for a disproportionately large share of the total sales value. Homes priced above ₹20 crore accounted for 7% of total sales by volume but 26% of the total value. {{/usCountry}}

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Deals above ₹ 50 crore doubled in Q2FY27

According to the report, deals in the ultra-luxury segment more than doubled. In the entire six months of H1FY27, as many as 29 homes were sold for ₹50 crore or more, worth ₹2,536 crore. These deals rose from 9 in Q1 to 20 in Q2, and September alone recorded 9, matching the entire first quarter.

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“Mumbai’s luxury market gathered pace through the half, and confidence at the very top is back, with deals above ₹50 crore more than doubling. The growth is also spreading: Worli remains the biggest market, but Andheri West, Versova and Tardeo doubled in a single quarter. Mumbai’s luxury market now has more than one engine, and I expect the second half to build on the first," said Sumesh Mishra, founder, Lighthouse PropTech.

The report said that Worli, Mahalaxmi, Andheri West, Versova, Bandra West, Malabar Hills, Juhu, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Goregaon East are the 10 locations where these 3,145 transactions were reported.

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“The clearest view of Mumbai’s luxury market comes from its records. Every figure in this report is drawn from a sale or lease registered with the state, making it a dependable guide to where the market is heading. The records also show where demand is building. Ten micro-markets account for 56% of the value, and they grew 26% from the first quarter to the second, against 17% for the market as a whole," said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Zapkey.com, who collated the data for Lighthouse Luxury.