NRI plans to sell Navi Mumbai 2BHK before redevelopment; family opposes move, Redditors back sale

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) has taken to Reddit to seek views on his decision to sell his 2BHK apartment in Navi Mumbai before his housing society undergoes redevelopment. While his family opposes the sale, he prefers the certainty of selling the property now rather than relying on future redevelopment promises. Several Reddit users supported his decision, citing the risks, delays, and uncertainties associated with redevelopment projects.

Navi Mumbai real estate: A NRI has taken to Reddit to seek views on his decision to sell his 2BHK apartment in Navi Mumbai before his housing society undergoes redevelopment (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo)

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According to the Reddit post, the flat is in Navi Mumbai and is expected to undergo redevelopment. The owner said he was considering selling the property before redevelopment begins, while his family members opposed the idea. The family’s reluctance to sell appears linked to the potential benefits of redevelopment, including the possibility of getting a larger or upgraded apartment in the redeveloped project.

"Since I am outside India, I keep discussing it with friends and family, and they're firmly against the idea of selling it. They say, you will get way more by holding, but they don't understand that I don't want to wait 5-8 years. What if it gets further delayed? Usual society khich-khich has begun, and it's annoying for me," the user posted on Reddit.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the post, the homeowner gained good appreciation on the property and plans to sell it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the post, the homeowner gained good appreciation on the property and plans to sell it. {{/usCountry}}

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"It's not like I will take this money to the afterlife. Life was kind, we are already making a profit. I don't want to seem ungrateful, but I'm just trying to move on with my own life and do the best with whatever money I get for the flat. But the opinion that someone else will "get my profits" is making friends and family hostile and non-cooperative," the user said in the Reddit post.

The user also wants to sell the property because his personal situation is very different. "I am outside India, aging parents in a different state. I am also expanding my business and need funds. My aunt also has a flat in the same society and I am helping her sell it too, as she is too old to manage it," he said.

Netizens reply that waiting may prove beneficial but comes with risks

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According to the responses on the Reddit post, homeowners in older housing societies preparing for redevelopment often face a dilemma: whether to sell and exit with the promise or wait for the promise to be fulfilled in the future.

Several Reddit users favored the sale, particularly if the owner is not emotionally attached to the property and does not intend to live in the redeveloped apartment. Some users also pointed to the importance of assessing the redevelopment agreement, the developer’s track record and the additional area being offered before deciding whether to hold on to the property.

"You have a great point which is the hold period being long, possibility of it getting delayed if the developer is not very reputed, and the emotional and mental stress that comes with it. You can always try and sell the flat at a premium given the building is going under redevelopment. If the redevelopment terms are finalized I.e. If you know how much extra area and corpus you are getting then bake that into the price. There will be buyers who would be interested," user replied on the post.

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The homeowner who posted on Reddit replied to one of the comments, "It's tough to predict but the area is premium, people are predicting 100% profit, but my concern is how long will it take? I am a "live in the moment" guy but not at the cost of being careless."

What should homeowners do: early exit or sell after redevelopment?

Earlier this year, US-based Bollywood actor ₹18.50 crore after her old building's redevelopment">Preity Zinta sold her Mumbai apartment for ₹18.50 crore after her old building's redevelopment, highlighting a common dilemma for homeowners: whether to sell before or after redevelopment.

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Real estate experts say redevelopment can unlock higher resale value because homebuyers generally prefer newer buildings with amenities such as parking, security systems, and updated infrastructure. As a result, apartments in redeveloped projects often command a premium over those in older buildings in the same neighbourhood.

However, deciding whether to sell before or after redevelopment depends on several factors. Owners who sell before redevelopment may avoid years of uncertainty, construction delays, and the inconvenience of temporary relocation. In some projects, redevelopment timelines can stretch for several years due to regulatory approvals, financial issues, or construction delays, experts said.

Also Read: Mumbai redevelopment: Why some flat owners choose not to move back after redevelopment is complete

Are NRIs selling property in India?

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Maharashtra has emerged as the largest source of NRI-owned properties entering India's resale market, accounting for 26.8% of properties in the pipeline, followed by Delhi-NCR at 23.4%, Kerala at 15%, Gujarat at 12.9%, and Karnataka at 8.2%, according to the Remittor Annual NRI Wealth Report 2026.

These regions attracted significant overseas investment over the past decade, driven by rapid infrastructure development, strong rental demand and expectations of long-term capital appreciation. Today, however, a growing number of NRI investors are choosing to monetise these assets, signalling a shift in how overseas Indians view their Indian property portfolios, the report noted.

Also Read: Maharashtra leads NRI property resale listings, MMR accounts 27% of pipeline as overseas Indians cash out investments

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While on one hand, NRIs who have gained good returns are exiting by selling their property, developers and experts also believe that geopolitical volatility might result in NRIs turning towards India for purchasing a home.

Overseas uncertainty is likely to prompt more NRIs to establish a home base in India, while immigration-related concerns could drive a similar trend among US-based buyers, said Abhishek Lodha, MD, Lodha Developers, last month.

Mumbai real estate market has reported nearly 1,100 development agreements (DA)s signed between 2020 and March 2026 for redevelopment of old housing societies.

“Uncertainty abroad is and will cause NRIs to want to secure a home base in India. We expect to also see the same pattern from US-based buyers for immigration-related reasons. Last year, about ₹350 billion flowed from India into Dubai real estate. A material part of that will now stay in India,” Lodha said during the company’s investors’ call for Q1 FY27.

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