‘Show guest ID’, Bengaluru landlord’s demand to unmarried tenant sparks Reddit debate

In yet another case highlighting the challenges faced by unmarried tenants in Bengaluru, a tenant flagged what she describes as intrusive restrictions on visitors. She said her landlord told her that if a male visitor was a relative, he would have to show his ID, while other relatives or friends could stay only with the landlord’s ‘written permission.’

Bengaluru tenant flags landlord’s restrictions on male visitors on Reddit (Photo for representational purposes only). (Gemini-generated image)

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The tenant, who moved into a 1BHK in Doddanekkundi for ₹14,000 a month, said the apartment initially seemed like a good deal. It was affordable, close to her office and in a good locality. She had also made it clear that unrestricted visits by friends were non-negotiable for her.

The broker assured her that the owners were easy-going. Before moving in, she said she checked with both the owner and his son, who was handling the rental agreement, about friends visiting. Both reportedly said it was fine, although the son added that guests could not stay for more than two to three days.

But within 20 days of moving in, the tenant said, the arrangement began to raise red flags.

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{{^usCountry}} The first was an electricity bill that included arrears from before she moved in. She said she had barely used electricity because her refrigerator and washing machine had arrived only about two weeks earlier. When she questioned the owner and explained the amount she believed was related to her usage, he became aggressive and demanded she pay the entire bill, promising to refund the earlier arrears. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first was an electricity bill that included arrears from before she moved in. She said she had barely used electricity because her refrigerator and washing machine had arrived only about two weeks earlier. When she questioned the owner and explained the amount she believed was related to her usage, he became aggressive and demanded she pay the entire bill, promising to refund the earlier arrears. {{/usCountry}}

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The bigger issue came when her boyfriend visited. The tenant said the owner later questioned her about who had been coming to her apartment. When she asked whether there was a problem, she said he told her that such visits were “not allowed”, particularly because she was an unmarried woman. He also asked whether the visitor was her brother and, if so, told her to show his ID.

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The tenant said she reminded him that she had specifically asked about visitors before moving in and had been told it was allowed.

“What he said next pissed me offfff. He said “it’s not allowed, especially you’re a girl. Unmarried. This is not good. If he’s your brother, let him show his id. Have you told anyone here about him coming. If anyone sees what will they say.”I said I asked before I moved in about this and your son said it’s ok. And they still haven’t given me the agreement btw. So he sent a draft to me few days ago and it says I have to get “written permission” for relatives and friends to stay and that this is only for my residence.”

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The rental agreement, she said, had still not been provided nearly a month after she moved in. When a draft was eventually shared, it included a clause requiring written permission for relatives or friends to stay at the property.

The deposit was another concern. The tenant said the draft agreement did not specify when it would be refunded. When she asked the landlord to include a timeline, she was told that the deposit would be returned within a week of moving out, but that this did not need to be added to the agreement.

A Bengaluru tenant said her landlord told her male visitors were “not allowed” because she was unmarried and asked her male guest to show his ID if he was her brother.

With most residents in the building being older people and families, the tenant said she now feels as though she is constantly being watched. “There are a bunch of other things that I brushed off,” she wrote, “but this is just a big bother to me now.”

‘Never move without an agreement’, ‘Avoid properties where the owner lives’, advise Redditors

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Other Bengaluru tenants responding to the post pointed to a recurring problem: verbal assurances before moving in can differ from the terms imposed later.

One Redditor advised tenants seeking greater freedom to avoid properties where the owner lives in the same building or nearby, while stressing that such flexibility can come at a higher rent.“If you need freedom never rent a place with the owner in the same building or nearby. But freedom will be expensive. And never move without agreement.”

Also Read: Bengaluru tenants say finding a house to rent has become a ‘full-time job’; some call it harder than planning a wedding

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Another suggested moving out if the situation was affecting the tenant’s peace of mind and relationships, and recommended looking for homes where bachelors already live to reduce restrictions.

When the rent changes after you move in

Another Reddit user shared a different experience involving a delayed rental agreement. The tenant said the agreement arrived about a month after moving in, only to reveal that the landlord had increased the rent by ₹500.

The tenant said two houses in the same building had been vacant when they chose theirs. The owner had quoted ₹18,000 for one and ₹17,000 for theirs, with the tenant recalling that the owner had said ₹17,000 was the lowest rent she could offer.

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When the landlord later insisted that the rent had been ₹17,500, the tenant said an automatically recorded phone call helped establish the original conversation. The landlord eventually agreed to the ₹17,000 rent.

The episode, the Redditor said, was a reminder that rental terms can become a point of dispute when agreements are delayed or verbal assurances are not documented.

What legal experts have to say

Legal experts say that tenants should speak to previous occupants, if possible, to understand the landlord’s behaviour and any ongoing issues, stressing that proper documentation and a thorough inspection can help prevent disputes later.

Also Read: Not all smooth sailing: Why a Bengaluru landlord says finding a ‘genuine’ tenant is tougher than expected

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Tenants should also ensure that the rental agreement clearly protects their rights, including the agreed-upon rent and security deposit, the rent due date, any lock-in period, and the notice periods for both parties in the event of termination.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)