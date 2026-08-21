REITs in India (2026): The new-age way to own real estate

For generations, owning real estate in India meant buying a flat, a plot or a commercial property and waiting for its value to rise. It also meant a large upfront investment, paperwork, maintenance and, often, years of waiting before the asset generated meaningful income.

Investors can now enjoy income-generating assets without the responsibilities of landlords. Discover how REITs are reshaping the landscape of real estate investment in India by 2026.

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Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, are changing that equation.

The concept is simple: instead of buying an entire property, investors buy units of a trust that owns and operates income-generating real estate. The portfolio can include office parks, shopping centres and other commercial assets. Investors participate in the income generated by these properties without having to become landlords themselves.

And in 2026, India's REIT market is entering a more interesting phase.

There are now six listed REITs in India—Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and the newly listed Bagmane Prime Office REIT. Data from the Indian REITs Association shows that these trusts collectively span office, retail and other real-estate assets across major markets. (INDIAN REITs ASSOCIATION (IRA)">INDIAN REITs ASSOCIATION (IRA))

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{{^usCountry}} The attraction is not merely access to property. It is the cash flow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The attraction is not merely access to property. It is the cash flow. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's REIT framework, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their net distributable cash flows to unitholders. In effect, a substantial portion of the cash generated by the underlying properties is returned to investors, subject to the applicable distribution framework. (Securities and Exchange Board of India">Securities and Exchange Board of India)

That creates a distinctly different proposition from buying a residential property for appreciation. A REIT investor is essentially buying a stake in a professionally managed portfolio of income-producing assets.

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The scale is also becoming harder to ignore. The Indian REITs Association's latest data puts the combined gross asset value of the six listed trusts at more than ₹3 lakh crore, while their portfolios cover hundreds of millions of square feet of commercial and retail real estate. (INDIAN REITs ASSOCIATION (IRA)">INDIAN REITs ASSOCIATION (IRA))

The evolution of the market is equally important. The first listed REITs were dominated by large office portfolios. The arrival of Nexus Select broadened the proposition into organised retail, while newer entrants have expanded the universe further. Bagmane Prime Office REIT's 2026 listing takes the number of listed REITs to six. (Securities and Exchange Board of India">Securities and Exchange Board of India)

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For investors, this diversification matters.

Office demand is increasingly linked to India's services economy, global capability centres and technology businesses. Retail assets, meanwhile, offer exposure to consumption and the formalisation of shopping. The result is an asset class that sits somewhere between traditional real estate and listed securities.

But REITs are not fixed deposits in disguise. Distributions can vary, property values can move, interest rates can affect financing costs and unit prices can fluctuate on the stock exchange. Investors also need to examine occupancy, tenant concentration, lease expiries, debt levels and the quality of the underlying assets.

Still, the bigger shift is unmistakable. Real estate is becoming less about owning a building and more about owning a slice of the cash flows generated by one.

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For India's retail investor, that may be the most important REIT story of 2026: you no longer need to own the property to participate in its economics.

Note to the reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.