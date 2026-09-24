Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house leases two more Andheri offices for 11 months at 55 lakh

Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Private Limited, has leased two more office premises in Mumbai’s Andheri West for 11 months at a total rent of ₹55 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Private Limited, has leased two office premises in Mumbai’s Andheri West for 11 months at a total rent of ₹55 lakh (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated photo)

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The company executed a Leave and License Agreement with Rhea and Dia Enterprises Private Limited for office premises nos. 801 and 802 on the eighth floor of Lotus Grandeur, a commercial building in Andheri West.

The 11-month licence, commencing November 1, 2026, carries a monthly licence fee of ₹5 lakh, totaling ₹55 lakh for the tenure. The entire licence fee has been paid in advance. The agreement also includes two reserved car parking spaces in the stilt area, the document showed.

The Leave and License Agreement was registered on September 21, 2026.

The two parties could not be reached for comment.

This is the second transaction between the two parties in the same building. Earlier, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment had leased Office Premises Nos. 803 and 804 on the eighth floor to Rhea and Dia Enterprises for 28 months, starting August 1, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} That transaction involved a total rent of ₹2.46 crore, with the initial monthly licence fee set at ₹8.27 lakh. The security deposit was ₹30 lakh. The agreement was registered on September 1, 2026. The registered documents did not specify the area of the office premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That transaction involved a total rent of ₹2.46 crore, with the initial monthly licence fee set at ₹8.27 lakh. The security deposit was ₹30 lakh. The agreement was registered on September 1, 2026. The registered documents did not specify the area of the office premises. {{/usCountry}}

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The property is located in Andheri West, one of Mumbai's established commercial and residential real estate markets, and is on the eighth floor of Lotus Grandeur. The Veera Desai Road area hosts a mix of corporate offices, production houses, creative businesses, and residential developments.

Also Read: ₹2.46 crore">Sajid Nadiadwala's production house lease their office space in Mumbai's Andheri for a total rent of ₹2.46 crore

Previous property transactions by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

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In October 2025, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd, purchased two apartments in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi for ₹36.57 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The first transaction includes an apartment purchased by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Private Limited in a building named Hubtown Twenty Five North. The apartment, spanning 2,390 sq ft, along with an additional area of 208 sq ft, was purchased for ₹18.57 crore. The apartment on the 23rd floor was purchased, along with two parking spaces for cars, according to the documents.

Also Read:₹36.57 crore in Mumbai"> Bollywood production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd buys two apartments for ₹36.57 crore in Mumbai

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