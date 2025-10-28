Bollywood production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd buys two apartments for ₹36.57 crore in Mumbai

Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd, has purchased two apartments in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi for ₹36.57 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The first transaction includes an apartment purchased by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Private Limited in a building named Hubtown Twenty Five North. The apartment, spanning 2,390 sq ft, along with an additional area of 208 sq ft, was purchased for ₹18.57 crore.

The apartment on the 23rd floor was purchased, along with two parking spaces for cars, according to the documents.

The transaction was registered on October 16, 2025, for which a stamp duty of ₹1.11 crore and a registration fees of ₹30,000 was paid.

In the second transaction, the apartment was purchased in the same building, on the 26th floor, measuring 2,382 sq ft, with an additional area of 138 sq ft, for ₹18 crore.

The apartment was purchased along with two car parking spaces for which stamp duty of ₹1.08 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000 were paid, according to the documents.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Private Limited is a prominent Indian film production company known for producing high-quality and commercially successful movies, according to SquareYards.

The production house is based in Mumbai, and the company has been a major player in Bollywood, delivering a diverse range of films that span action, romance, comedy, and family drama. Recognised for its commitment to high production values and engaging storytelling, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has collaborated with top actors, directors, and technicians in the industry.

The production house had, in July 2024, leased two flats in the Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹1.8 lakh, as per documents accessed by Zapkey.

According to the leave and license agreement, the company had leased two apartments on the 15th floor of the building located in the Green Acres CHSL complex in Andheri West. The leave and license agreement was registered on July 26, 2024.

In 2023, the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd was in the news for purchasing a 7,470 square feet plot in Juhu Gaothan, Andheri West, for ₹31.30 crore.

All about Prabhadevi According to SquareYards, Prabhadevi is a well-established and upscale locality, known for its premium residential and commercial appeal. The locality is close to the Worli and Dadar neighbourhoods and enjoys excellent connectivity to key business districts, including Lower Parel, Nariman Point, and Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The area is characterised by a blend of luxury high-rise developments, corporate offices, and renowned landmarks, including the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple. With seamless access to major arterial roads, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and lifestyle destinations, Prabhadevi remains one of Mumbai’s most sought-after addresses, offering a balance of urban sophistication, convenience, and exclusivity, SquareYards said.