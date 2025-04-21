Menu Explore
Akshay Kumar sells office space in Mumbai's Lower Parel for 8 crore, nets 65% return on investment

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 21, 2025 12:52 PM IST

Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has sold properties worth over ₹100 crore in the last few months

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold an office space in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for 8 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. Kumar purchased the property in 2020 for 4.85 crore, marking a 65% appreciation in value, according to Square Yards.

Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold an office space in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 crore.(PTI)
Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold an office space in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for 8 crore.(PTI)

The office, located in One Place Lodha, has a carpet area of 1,146 sq ft. The buyers, Vipul Shah and Kashmira Shah, also acquired two car parking spaces as part of the deal, which was registered on April 16, 2025.

As per the documents, 48 lakh was paid as stamp duty, along with a registration fee of 30,000.

Lower Parel is one of Mumbai’s prime commercial and residential destinations, offering luxury apartments and Grade A office spaces. It is also close to key business hubs like Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point.

Bollywood stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Amish Tripathi and Manoj Bajpayee also own properties in Lower Parel, according to data shared by Square Yards.

One Palace Lodha is a commercial project by Macrotech Developers Limited, also known as Lodha Group. The project spans 1.08 acres and offers office spaces ranging from 179 sq ft to 27,392 sq ft.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna sell luxury flat in Mumbai for 80 crore

Eight transactions, amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs. 618 crore, were registered in One Lodha Place between May 2024 and April 2025. According to Square Yards, the average property price for the project is Rs. 48,000 per sq ft.

Akshay Kumar could not be reached for a comment.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Why are pilots eyeing plots and luxury villas near Navi Mumbai airport?

Other property transactions by Akshay Kumar

In the last few months, Akshay Kumar has sold properties worth over 100 crore in the Mumbai real estate market. This includes three apartments worth over 15 crore in Oberoi Sky City, in Mumbai's Borivali.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate market: 5 luxury apartment deals that cost 100 crore and above

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were also in the news in February for selling their luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Oberoi 360 West project for 80 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap showed.

