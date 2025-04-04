Bollywood film maker Subhash Ghai sells two apartments in Mumbai for 11.61 crore: Square Yards

Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai has sold two apartments in Mumbai for ₹11.61 crore, documents accessed by Square Yards have shown. Subhash Ghai has sold two apartments in Mumbai for ₹ 11.61 crore, documents accessed by Square Yards have shown. (ANI Photo) (Representational photo)(ANI)

The housing units are located in Splender Complex Co-op Housing Society Ltd, Jogeshwari, Mumbai. The properties were registered under the legal name Mukta Tele Arts Private Limited, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. Both transactions were registered on March 7, 2025.

Jogeshwari, located in the western suburbs of Mumbai, is well connected to the city's major commercial and entertainment hubs. It is well-connected through the Western Express Highway, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), and multiple railway stations.

The residential project is part of the Splender Complex Co-op Housing Society Ltd, developed by Oberoi Realty, the documents showed.

Ghai could not be reached for a comment.

As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, Ghai has sold two apartments in recent transactions. In one transaction, Subhash Ghai sold an apartment for Rs. 5.80 crore, with a carpet area of 889 sq. ft (~82.59 sq. m) and a built-up area of 99.14 sq. m (~1,067 sq. ft). The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs. 34.83 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

In another transaction, Ghai sold an apartment within the same complex, on the same floor, for an identical price of Rs. 5.80 crore, with a matching carpet area of 889 sq. ft (~82.59 sq. m) and a built-up area of 99.14 sq. m (~1,067 sq. ft), also attracting a stamp duty of Rs. 34.83 lakh along with a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

In February, Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai had bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for ₹24 crore, documents accessed by Square Yards showed. They had sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri for ₹12.85 crore last month. The documents showed that Ghai and his wife bought the property at 81 Aureate, a project by MJ Shah Group, spread across 4.48 acres and featuring 4 BHK apartments.

Subhash Ghai has created several cinematic masterpieces like ‘Ram Lakhan,’ ‘Khalnayak,’ ‘Taal,’ and ‘Pardes.’ He has won multiple prestigious awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Director for his film "Saudagar,"

Here's what potential buyers should factor in before investing in real estate

As high-profile celebrities cash in on their investments in the real estate market, here’s what potential investors should factor in before diving into the property market.

According to experts, the suitability of residential property investment depends on individual financial goals. Investing in key areas offers higher potential returns over the mid-to-long-term horizon but depends on other factors.

Also Read: Planning to sell your property? Here’s why timing it after April 1 makes financial sense

"Investors should account for key taxation aspects, such as GST of 5% on under-construction properties and stamp duty and registration charges. Regarding recurring expenses, one should consider property tax, tax on rental income (if applicable), maintenance costs, and other ongoing costs such as club memberships, depending on the project," said Kanika Shori Gupta, co-founder and COO, Square Yards.

Additionally, short-term and long-term capital gains tax incurred during the property sale should be factored in. If a property is sold after being held for more than 24 months, the profit is classified as long-term capital gains (LTCG) and taxed at 12.5% without indexation.

However, individuals who acquired property before July 23, 2024, can opt for 20% LTCG with indexation benefits. All these factors should be considered when calculating net returns on investment. To maximize returns and ensure long-term profitability, investors should conduct thorough financial planning, considering both tax implications and recurring costs," Kanika added.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Qureshi rent a luxury villa in Mumbai's Juhu for ₹10 lakh per month