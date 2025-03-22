Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Qureshi have taken on rent a 3,370 sq ft villa in Mumbai's Juhu for ₹10 lakh monthly rent, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com Mumbai real estate update: Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Qureshi rent a luxury villa in Mumbai's Juhu for ₹ 10 lakh per month.(Instagram/@iamhumaq)

According to the documents, the villa is located on Juhu Tara Road in Equest Condominium, a housing society. The villa's owner, Impact Films Pvt Ltd, has rented the property to the Qureshis.

The documents show the villa has an additional 2,654 sq ft of basement and four-car parkings.

According to the documents, the luxury villa has a swimming pool and garden. The ground floor measures 1,245 sq ft, the first floor measures 1,011 sq ft, and the terrace measures 1,112 sq ft.

The transaction was registered on February 25, 2025. A stamp duty of ₹1.60 lakh and a registration fee of ₹1,000 were paid.

The security deposit for the villa is ₹30 lakh, with a rental tenure of 60 months (5 years) starting from March 20, 2025. The agreement includes a 48-month lock-in period, and a rent escalation clause of 10% will apply after the first 36 months.

An email query has been sent to Huma Qureshi and Impact Films Pvt Ltd. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

Huma Qureshi is a Bollywood actress known for her films Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur, and Maharani. Her brother, Saqib Saleem, is also an actor who has appeared in films like Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Dishoom, and 83.

Juhu real estate market's Bollywood connection

Juhu is a prime locality in Mumbai's western suburbs and home to several Bollywood celebrities. The area was recently in the news for an apartment sold for over ₹1 lakh per sq ft.

The area is home to several Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan, who own properties in the Juhu area of Mumbai.