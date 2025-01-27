Menu Explore
Bollywood director Subhash Ghai and his wife sell an apartment in Mumbai's Andheri for almost 13 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Jan 27, 2025 08:37 PM IST

Subhash Ghai and his wife have sold an apartment located on the 14th floor of a building named Rustomjee Elita in the Andheri West area of Mumbai

Bollywood director Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai have sold an apartment in Mumbai's Andheri for 12.85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

Mumbai real estate: Bollywood director Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai have sold an apartment in Mumbai's Andheri for almost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13 crore. (Representational photo) (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Mumbai real estate: Bollywood director Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai have sold an apartment in Mumbai's Andheri for almost 13 crore. (Representational photo) (ANI Photo) (ANI)

The director had purchased the apartment for 8.72 crore in August 2016, as per the earlier documents accessed by Zapkey.com

Documents showed that the apartment is on the 14th floor of a building named Rustomjee Elita in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.

They showed that the 1,760 sq ft carpet apartment and two car parking spaces were sold at around 72,000 per sq ft carpet.

The apartment, registered on January 22, 2025, was sold to Sameer Gandhi, according to the documents. It was registered by paying a stamp duty of over 77 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan sells duplex in Mumbai for 83 crore

According to local brokers, the per sq ft price of apartments in and around Andheri is above 50,000, and several buildings constructed by branded developers fetch above 65,000 per sq ft.

Andheri is located centrally between north and south Mumbai. It is in the western suburbs of Mumbai, surrounded by Lokhandwala, Juhu, and Bandra. It is home to several Bollywood actors, producers, and directors.

An email has been sent to Subhash Ghai. The story will be updated if a response is received. The buyer could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Here’s why Bollywood stars invest in residential and commercial real estate

Bollywood personalities on a property selling spree

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have also been in the news for selling their apartments in the Andheri and Borivali area in the last few days.

According to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards, Amitabh Bachchan sold his luxury duplex apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area for 83 crore earlier this month, making an almost 168% profit after purchasing it for around 31 crore in April 2021.

Last week, Akshay Kumar, in the news for the film Sky Force, sold his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai, for 4.25 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

Also Read: After Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar sells an apartment in Mumbai for 4.25 crore

The deal was registered on January 21, 2025, per the documents. Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents showed that Kumar's apartment, bought for 2.38 crore in November 2017, was recently sold for Rs. 4.25 crore, reflecting a 78% appreciation in value.

